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MCSN receives ₦1.2bn copyright levy to support Nigerian musicians

Nigeria's music community marked a milestone as the Musical Copyright Society Nigeria Ltd/Gte (MCSN) confirmed the receipt of ₦1.2 billion from the country's newly activated Copyright Levy. The payment (totalling ₦1,205,956,580.20) is the first operational use of the levy that has existed in law for decades but had never been implemented until now.

In announcing the development, MCSN highlighted the role played by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and senior government officials, who supported activating the levy system. According to the organisation, the timing aligns with the administration's broader commitment to expanding the creative sector's contribution to Nigeria's economy.

MCSN explained that the release of funds will have a direct and meaningful impact on music creators throughout the country, including artists working outside major commercial hubs who have long struggled with inadequate earnings and weak royalty structures. The group also cautioned that some stakeholders are attempting to undermine Nigeria's collective rights management processes, warning that such actions threaten both artistic livelihoods and the integrity of the copyright ecosystem.

With this first payout, Nigeria's music industry enters a new phase that could reshape revenue distribution, strengthen creators' rights, and offer a more sustainable foundation for the industry's future growth.

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