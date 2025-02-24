Updates On Nigerian Copyright Commission's (NCCs) Recent Activities And Other Developments In The Copyright Industry

- Following recent inspections and anti-piracy operations across the country, the Nigerian Copyright Commission has noticed disturbing trends in the distribution of pirated books through schools, online sales outlets and traditional bookstores. The Commission has also noticed a rise in the local printing of pirated books and the illicit activities of importers, sales representatives and road transporters who deal in pirated books. The Director-General re-emphasised that anyone who aids and abets criminal copyright infringement would be punished as prescribed under the Act. See the link for the update: https://www.nigeriacommunicationsweek.com.ng/copyright-commission-warns-against-book-piracy/#:~:text=Following%20recent%20inspections%20and%20anti-piracy%20operations%20across%20the,schools%2C%20online%20sales%20outlets%20and%20traditional%20book%20stores.
- The acting state Coordinator of the Akwa Ibom state Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), Mrs. Cornelia Ibanga, had during a compliance inspection exercise on selected printing outlets in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State issued warnings to printing outlets in the Uyo metropolis against the unauthorised printing of books, as this constitutes an infringement of authors rights in line with the provisions of section 48 of the Copyright Act 2022. See the link for the update: https://copyright.gov.ng/printers-cautioned-against-unauthorised-printing-of-books/
- The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), Enugu Office took a
bold step in the fight against book piracy by raiding a school,
Ebenezer International School in Enugu State.
The State Coordinator, NCC Enugu Office, Mrs. Ngozi Okeke, said the Commission's action was prompted by a complaint from an author Ms. Ijeoma Odinko, who reported the illegal use of her books titled: "Basic Computer Studies," "Basic Civic Education," and "Basic History" in the school. See the link to the news at https://copyright.gov.ng/copyright-commission-raids-school-confiscates-books-worth-over-n1-1-million-in-enugu-state/
- The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) has renewed the
operating license of the Musical Copyright Society Nigeria Ltd/Gte
(MCSN) to operate as the sole Collective Management Organization
(CMO) in respect of rights in musical works and sound recordings in
the country. The approved renewal takes effect from January 1,
2025.
The renewal which was conveyed in a letter stated that, the Nigerian Copyright Commission has approved the renewal of the license of the Musical Copyright Society Nigeria (Ltd/Gte), to operate as a Collective Management Organization in respect of rights in musical works and sound recording. This renewal is with effect from 1st January 2025" See the link for the update: https://tribuneonlineng.com/ncc-renews-mcsns-operational-license/
- The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) on Friday conducted a raid on several bookshops in the Ajegunle boundary area of Lagos State, seizing pirated books estimated at a market value of N20 million. The director of the Lagos office, Lynda Alphaeus, who represented the NCC's director-general, John Asein, said the operation formed part of the Commission's ongoing efforts to curb piracy nationwide. She added that the NCC's action serves as a strong signal of its increased anti-piracy operations aimed at protecting intellectual property and supporting the Nigerian creative industry. See the link for the update: https://gazettengr.com/pirated-books-worth-n20-million-seized-as-ncc-raids-lagos-bookshops/
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.