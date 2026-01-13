NOTICE OF FILING: Application For Enforcement Of Fundamental Rights In The Matter Of Domingos Simões Pereira & Ors V. Republic Of Guinea-Bissau

LAGOS, NIGERIA – January 9, 2026 – The law firm of Adeola Oyinlade & Co has officially filed an application before the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice in Abuja (Suit No: EWC/CCJ/APP), seeking the enforcement of the fundamental rights of Mr. Domingos Simões Pereira and four other citizens currently detained in the Republic of Guinea-Bissau.

The legal action follows the events of November 2025 in Guinea-Bissau, which resulted in the military detention of Mr. Pereira, leader of the PAIGC and President of the National People's Assembly, along with several associates. The suit alleges that the continued detention of these individuals without adherence to due process constitutes a violation of the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights and the Revised ECOWAS Treaty.

The legal team representing the applicants is led by Mr. Adeola Austin Oyinlade, Senior Partner of the firm. Mr. Oyinlade is a human right and international law expert.

Nature of the Application

The suit, filed under the regional Court's human rights jurisdiction, seeks the following reliefs:

A declaration that the arrest and continued detention of the applicants constitute a violation of their rights to personal liberty.

An order for the immediate release of Mr. Domingos Simões Pereira and four other persons detained in connection with the events of late November.

Injunctions restraining the Government of Guinea-Bissau from further violation of the applicants' fundamental rights.

While some opposition members have since been released, Mr. Pereira remains in custody alongside Octávio Lopes – an elected deputy in the 11th Legislature and PAIGC Party Lawyer, Roberto Mbesba, Marciano Indi – an elected deputy in the 11th Legislature under the PAIGC and ECOWAS Member of Parliament – detained on the 2nd of December 2025, and Augusto Nansambe – PAIGC party lawyer brutally assaulted and detained on the 28 of December 2025.

Their detention has sparked widespread concern across West Africa and the international community.

Leaders from Senegal, Nigeria, and Ghana have publicly urged Guinea-Bissau's Military junta to respect democratic principles and human rights. United Nations Response: The UN has expressed alarm over the suspension of democratic processes and the detention being challenged, calling for immediate release of political detainees and a return to civilian rule.

