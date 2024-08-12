In recent years, Nigeria has experienced a dramatic rise in social media usage and digital content creation. According to Statista, as of January 2023, Nigeria had 31.6 million active social media users. This growing influence underscores the evolving marketing landscape in Nigeria, where user-generated content and authentic connections increasingly influence consumer decision-making. There has also been a shift from traditional methods of content creation such as print media, radio jingles, billboards, TV commercials, and telemarketing to leveraging the popularity of content creators(bloggers, comedians, influencers, skit makers and vloggers), brand owners, digital agencies and secondary digital media space owners.

