Time to start looking at employment in 2024

In the wake of the election and in the build up to the holidays, it's time for employers to start thinking ahead to the next 12 months and what that looks like from a resourcing perspective. In doing so, employers will often identify changes that they need to make in the employment space.

It may be that your organisation has different needs heading into 2024, which call for changes to your current staffing structure, or there may be performance or disciplinary concerns that have come to light. Alternatively, it may be that inflation and the sluggish economy, generally, have forced some hard decisions to be made.

Often, employers commit to addressing these issues in the weeks immediately prior to Christmas, not recognising that these processes take time, and require resource to manage. While waiting to the new year can be tempting, we find that the best way of ensuring a fresh start to the new year is to deal with any issues in a timely manner now, and before the pre-Christmas rush.

Following the recent election, things may be set to change in the employment space so the right knowledge and expertise are critical. These sorts of processes can be run smoothly and quickly, or not! A carefully planned strategy for the new year can be worked through now, so that employers can hit the new year running.

