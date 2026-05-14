Founders’ Toolkit - Working With Attorneys In The Age Of AI

As artificial intelligence tools become increasingly accessible to startups, founders face a critical question: how should they adapt their relationships with legal counsel? This guide explores strategic approaches to integrating AI into your legal workflows while maintaining the essential human expertise that protects your company as it grows.

Lowenstein Sandler LLP is a national law firm with over 400 lawyers based in New York, Palo Alto, Roseland, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. We represent clients in virtually every sector of the global economy, with particular strength in the areas of technology, life sciences, and investment funds.

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In our first installment of the Founders’ Toolkit, we examined the practical considerations you should evaluate when choosing an AI tool. In this edition, we will discuss how the increased availability and usage of AI have changed how founders should think about working with their attorneys. For founders, the goal should not be to hastily replace lawyers and blindly rely on AI. Rather, founders should work with their attorneys to use AI thoughtfully and efficiently, so your legal spend goes further, your decisions are better informed, and your company stays protected as it scales.

Here are some factors to consider when establishing and refining the relationship with your legal team.

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