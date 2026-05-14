Founders’ Toolkit - Working With Attorneys In The Age Of AI

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In our first installment of the Founders’ Toolkit, we examined the practical considerations you should evaluate when choosing an AI tool. In this edition, we will discuss how the increased availability and usage of AI have changed how founders should think about working with their attorneys. For founders, the goal should not be to hastily replace lawyers and blindly rely on AI. Rather, founders should work with their attorneys to use AI thoughtfully and efficiently, so your legal spend goes further, your decisions are better informed, and your company stays protected as it scales.
Here are some factors to consider when establishing and refining the relationship with your legal team.
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