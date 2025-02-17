EU AI Act Decoded: All Bi-weekly Issues In One Complete Guide

The EU AI Act Decoded is a bi-weekly breakdown of the EU AI Act and its implications for organizations across the globe. This series unpacks definitions, identifies who the act applies to, outlines when it takes effect, highlights potential enforcement risks, and more!

AI systems and models subject to the EU AI Act

Who the EU AI Act applies to

Key dates

The classification of AI systems and GPAI models

The obligations applicable to providers of high-risk AI systems

The obligations applicable to deployers of high-risk AI systems

The obligations applicable to importers, distributors & authorized representatives of high-risk AI systems

The obligations applicable to providers of General-Purpose AI models

The obligations applicable to authorized representatives of General-Purpose AI models

The specific transparency obligations applicable to providers and deployers of certain AI systems

The Risks in case of non-compliance with the EU AI Act

Navigation map

10 steps to compliance

Authorities in charge of the enforcement and interpretation of the EU AI Act

The rights provided by the AI Act

