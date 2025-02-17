ARTICLE
17 February 2025

EU AI Act Decoded: All Bi-weekly Issues In One Complete Guide

European Union Technology
Anne-Gabrielle Haie and Maria Avramidou

The EU AI Act Decoded is a bi-weekly breakdown of the EU AI Act and its implications for organizations across the globe. This series unpacks definitions, identifies who the act applies to, outlines when it takes effect, highlights potential enforcement risks, and more!

Click on the PDF below to discover the full compilation of our bi-weekly analyses.

  • AI systems and models subject to the EU AI Act
  • Who the EU AI Act applies to
  • Key dates
  • The classification of AI systems and GPAI models
  • The obligations applicable to providers of high-risk AI systems
  • The obligations applicable to deployers of high-risk AI systems
  • The obligations applicable to importers, distributors & authorized representatives of high-risk AI systems
  • The obligations applicable to providers of General-Purpose AI models
  • The obligations applicable to authorized representatives of General-Purpose AI models
  • The specific transparency obligations applicable to providers and deployers of certain AI systems
  • The Risks in case of non-compliance with the EU AI Act
  • Navigation map
  • 10 steps to compliance
  • Authorities in charge of the enforcement and interpretation of the EU AI Act
  • The rights provided by the AI Act

