In the modern era, new technological designs and innovations have been used to improve the quality of human life. Life has become increasingly diverse with various modern tools, which are now considered indispensable, such as computers and smartphones. However, despite their importance, these tools can expose you to risks and legal accountability if misused. Therefore, it is crucial to exercise caution when using them.

For example, the widespread practice of photography is often mistakenly believed to be permissible and lawful in all circumstances. However, this is not the case, as there are criminalized situations, such as infringing on the privacy and private life of others, which can subject you to legal accountability, including imprisonment and fines. Therefore, it is important to be both cautious and restrained in using modern technologies to avoid punishment and liability as outlined in Federal Decree-Law No. (34) of 2021 on Countering Rumours and Cybercrimes.

Article (44) of Federal Decree-Law No. (34) of 2021 on Countering Rumours and Cybercrimes states that "a penalty of imprisonment for a period of no less than six (6) months and a fine of no less than one hundred and fifty thousand dirhams (150,000 AED) and no more than five hundred thousand dirhams (500,000 AED), or one of these two penalties, shall be imposed on anyone who uses an information network, electronic information system, or one of the information technology means with the intent to infringe upon the privacy of a person or the sanctity of private or family life without their consent and in circumstances not legally permitted, through one of the following methods:

Eavesdropping, interception, recording, transmission, dissemination, or disclosure of conversations, communications, or audio or visual materials. Taking photographs of others in any public or private place, or preparing, transmitting, revealing, copying, or retaining electronic images. Publishing electronic news, photographs, scenes, comments, data, or information, even if true and factual, with the intent to harm the person. Taking photographs of the injured, deceased, or victims of accidents or disasters, and transmitting or publishing them without authorization or the consent of those concerned. Tracking or monitoring the geographical location data of others, or disclosing, transmitting, revealing, copying, or retaining such data.

A penalty of imprisonment for a period of no less than one year and a fine of no less than two hundred and fifty thousand dirhams (250,000 AED) and no more than five hundred thousand dirhams (500,000 AED), or one of these two penalties, shall also be imposed on anyone who uses an electronic information system or one of the information technology means to make any modification or alteration to a recording, image, or scene with the intent to defame or harm another person."

The essence of the text of this article is that it requires, for the material element of this crime to be established against the perpetrator, that the victim's privacy or the sanctity of private or family life be infringed upon using one of the three means specifically mentioned (an information network, an electronic information system, or one of the information technology means). It also requires that the perpetrator have malicious intent aimed at damaging another person's reputation. However, if the person believes they are fulfilling a legal duty, such as reporting a crime or documenting an illegal act, then malicious intent is negated, and thus the criminal intent for the crime of infringing privacy as stated in Article (44) is absent.

Essentially, the key takeaway from this article would be to proceed with caution when taking photographs in a public area.

في العصر الحديث تم استخدام تصميمات وابتكارات جديدة للتكنولوجيا لتحسين نوعية حياة الإنسان، فأصبحت الحياة تتنوع بمختلف الأدوات الحديثة التي يمكن القول أنه لا يمكن العيش دونها مثل أجهزة الكمبيوتر والهواتف الذكية ، هذه الأدوات رغم أهميتها ولكن من الممكن تعرضك للخطر وتعرضك للمسائلة القانونية إذا أسات إستخدامها فكن حريص عند استخدامها

فمثلا عادة التصوير المنتشرة بكثرة في إعتقاد البعض أنها مباحه ومشروعه في جميع الأحوال وهذا غير صحيح فهناك حالات مجرمة مثل الاعتداء على الخصوصية والحياة الخاصة للأخرين والتي تعرضك للمساءلة القانونية و ينتج عنها الحبس والغرامة ، ومن ثم كن حريصاً وبخيلاً في ذات الوقت في إستخدام التقنيات الحديثة كي تنأى بنفسك عن العقاب والمسؤولية الواردة في المرسوم بقانون اتحادي رقم (34) لسنة 2021 في شأن مكافحة الشائعات والجرائم الالكترونية

فالمادة (44) من مرسوم بقانون اتحادي رقم (34) لسنة 2021 في شأن مكافحة الشائعات والجرائم الالكترونية قد نصت على أن " يعاقب بالحبس مدة لا تقل عن (6) ستة أشهر والغرامة التي لا تقل عن (150.000) مائة وخمسين ألف درهم ولا تزيد على (500.000) خمسمائة ألف درهم، أو بإحدى هاتين العقوبتين، كل من استخدم شبكة معلوماتية، أو نظام معلومات إلكتروني، أو إحدى وسائل تقنية المعلومات، بقصد الاعتداء على خصوصية شخص أو على حرمة الحياة الخاصة أو العائلية للأفراد من غير رضا وفي غير الأحوال المصرح بها قانونا بإحدى الطرق الآتية

استراق السمع، أو اعتراض، أو تسجيل أو نقل أو بث أو إفشاء محادثات أو اتصالات أو مواد صوتية أو مرئية

التقاط صور الغير في أي مكان عام أو خاص أو إعداد صور إلكترونية أو نقلها أو كشفها أو نسخها أو الاحتفاظ بها

نشر أخبار أو صور إلكترونية أو صور فوتوغرافية أو مشاهد أو تعليقات أو بيانات أو معلومات ولو كانت صحيحة وحقيقية بقصد الإضرار بالشخص

التقاط صور المصابين أو الموتى أو ضحايا الحوادث أو الكوارث ونقلها أو نشرها بدون تصريح أو موافقة ذوي الشأن

تتبع أو رصد بيانات المواقع الجغرافية للغير أو إفشائها أو نقلها أو كشفها أو نسخها أو الاحتفاظ بها

كما يعاقب بالحبس مدة لا تقل عن سنة والغرامة التي لا تقل عن (250.000) مائتين وخمسين ألف درهم ولا تزيد على (500.000) خمسمائة ألف درهم، أو بإحدى هاتين العقوبتين، كل من استخدم نظام معلومات إلكتروني، أو إحدى وسائل تقنية المعلومات، لإجراء أي تعديل أو معالجة على تسجيل أو صورة أو مشهد، بقصد التشهير أو الإساءة إلى شخص آخر".

فتلك المادة السالفة البيان مفاد نصها أنها اشترطت لقيام الركن المادي لتلك الجريمة في حق مقترفها أن يتم الاعتداء على خصوصية المجني عليه أو حرمة الحياة الخاصة أو العائلية باستخدام إحدى وسائل ثلاث حددها حصراً هي (شبكة معلوماتية، أو نظام معلومات إلكتروني، أو إحدى وسائل تقنية المعلومات)، كما تطلبت أن يكون الجاني سيء النية قاصداً الإضرار بسمعة الغير، أما إن كان ُمعتقداً القيام بواجب قانوني كالإبلاغ عن جريمة أو توثيق فعل غير مشروع فإن سوء النية يضحى منفياً بحقه ومن ثم ينتفي القصد الجنائي في جريمة الاعتداء على الخصوصية الواردة في نص المادة(44) سالفة البيان.

