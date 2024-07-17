ARTICLE
17 July 2024

Roland Köchli Joins DigitalPioneers Podcast To Discuss About "AI And Digital Justice"

A
Altenburger

Contributor

Altenburger logo
Our Partner Roland Köchli joins #DigitalPioneersPodcast to discuss about "AI and Digital Justice".
Switzerland Technology
Photo of Roland Köchli
Topic of this episode of the DigitalPioneersPodcast, 'The AI File - The Quest for Digital Justice,' is the intricate world of artificial intelligence (AI) and its impact on legal systems and the notion of digital fairness.

Featuring our Partner Roland Köchli, Chair of the "Digitalization" Commission at the Swiss Bar Association (SAV), this episode promises a deep dive into the challenges and opportunities presented by AI in the legal domain.

Photo of Roland Köchli
Roland Köchli
