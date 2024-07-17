Roland Köchli Joins DigitalPioneers Podcast To Discuss About "AI And Digital Justice"

Our Partner Roland Köchli joins #DigitalPioneersPodcast to discuss about "AI and Digital Justice".
Topic of this episode of the DigitalPioneersPodcast, 'The AI File - The Quest for Digital Justice,' is the intricate world of artificial intelligence (AI) and its impact on legal systems and the notion of digital fairness.
Featuring our Partner Roland Köchli, Chair of the "Digitalization" Commission at the Swiss Bar Association (SAV), this episode promises a deep dive into the challenges and opportunities presented by AI in the legal domain.
