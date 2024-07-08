The tech winter, which began in 2023, has continued to impact the tech industry in Indonesia. Moreover, continued inflation and the possibility of an extended period of high interest rates have significantly reduced liquidity levels in the tech industry compared to that of 2022. This situation will push companies and investors to prioritize profitability, resulting in investors being reluctant to increase funding to startups.

Having regard to the above, we herein provide our Indonesia Tech Deals Vol. 10 (see previous publications: Tech Deals Vol. 1, Vol. 2, Vol. 3, Vol. 4, Vol. 5, Vol. 6, Vol. 7, Vol. 8, and Vol. 9) covering tech company deals concluded between January and April 2024, along with our brief commentary regarding the recent tech deals.

I. Start Up and Tech Investment Deals in the period between 1 January and 30 April 2024

Please refer to the table below on the list of Tech Deals completed during the period from 1 January to 30 April 2024:

No Company Name Sector Stage Investor(s) Funding Date 1 Jendela360 Real Estate Rental Platform Series A Living Lab Ventures 1-Jan 2 Swap (PT Swap Energi Indonesia) EV Component Manufacturer Series A Qiming Venture Partners 2-Jan 3 Komunal Indonesia Fintech Series A Sovereign's Capital, Gobi Partners, JAFCO Asia, Skystar Capital, Sumitomo Corporation Equity Asia Limited 2-Jan 4 SUN Energy Renewable Energies Debt DEG 4-Jan 5 Semaai Agriculture Tech Pre-series A Sumitomo Corporation Equity Asia Limited, Peak XV Partners, BEENEXT, MyAsiaVC, Ruvento Ventures, Surge, Accion Venture Lab, CyberAgent Capital (CyberAgent Ventures) 8-Jan 6 Sirka Health & Wellness Seed XA Network 9-Jan 7 Dipay (PT Digitalisasi Perangkat Indonesia (DPI)) Payments and remittance Strategic Investment Venteny Indonesia 9-Jan 8 Ayooconnect Fintech Bridge Mandiri Capital Indonesia (MCI) 11-Jan 9 BroilerX Farming Pre-series A Insignia Ventures Partners, Orvel Ventures, Saison Capital, Kopital Ventures 11-Jan 10 DayaTani Agriculture Tech Seed BRI Ventures, Gentree Fund, Ascent Venture Partners, Northstar Ventures 16-Jan 11 LifePal Insurance Tech M&A Roojai.com 17-Jan 12 SolarKita Renewable Energies Strategic Investment Schneider Electric Energy Access Asia (SEEAA), New Energy Nexus Indonesia 18-Jan 13 Synergy Efficiency Solutions (SES) Energy Efficiency, Industrial Energy Efficiency Early Stage New Energy Nexus Indonesia 22-Jan 14 Swap (PT Swap Energi Indonesia) EV Component Manufacturer Series A New Energy Nexus Indonesia 22-Jan 15 Tjufoo E-commerce Aggregators Early Stage Binus Investama 29-Jan 16 PT Asuransi Jiwa Syariah Amanahjiwa Giri Artha (Amanah Githa) Insurance tech M&A Kitabisa.com 31-Jan 17 Pintar (HarukaEdu) Education Tech, Adaptive Learning Pre-series A Havez Capital, SIG Venture Capital 1-Feb 18 Hukumonline Professional Services – Digital Legal Platform Series B Media Development Investment Fund 1-Feb 19 Gently Retail Seed Accel Partners, Northstar Group 8-Feb 20 Ayopajak Professional Services - Tax M&A Privy ID 13-Feb 21 Alodokter Healthcare Services Series D Beacon Venture Capital, HL Mando (HL만도) 21-Feb 22 Komerce Ecommerce Enabler Seed Achmad Zaky, 500 Global 26-Feb 23 Binar Academy Tech Learning Early Stage JLIN Capital Studio, Blue7, JN Capital & Growth Advisory 1-Mar 24 Seeds Investment Tools and Platforms Early Stage DeVC, Ruvento Ventures 1-Mar 25 Wagely Financial Platforms Series A Capria Ventures (Capria Fund) 4-Mar 26 Untukmu.Ai AI Developer Seed 1982 Ventures 7-Mar 27 Rukita Real Estate and Property Series B Golden Gate Ventures, Shunwei Capital (顺为资本), Openspace, BNI Ventures (BNV), Surge, OCBC Ventura, MPower Partners 8-Mar 28 AwanTunai SaaS Series B Finnfund, MUFG Innovation Partners, Norfund 12-Mar 29 Cakap Education Tech Series C Heritas Capital, MDI Ventures 14-Mar 30 DyCodeX AI & Internet of Things M&A eFishery 21-Mar 31 eFishery Aqua Tech M&A DyCodeX 21-Mar 32 Akulaku Financial Tech Debt HSBC 22-Mar 33 Hyoshii Farm Farming Bridge N/A 25-Mar 34 LinkAja Payments and remittance Strategic Investment Mitsui & Co. 27-Mar 35 Qoala Insurance Tech Series C Ohana Holdings, PayPal Ventures, MUFG Innovation Partners, MMV (MassMutual Ventures), AppWorks, Eurazeo, Flourish Ventures 27-Mar

II. NLP Commentary on the Recent Tech Deals

The stagnation in tech investments in Indonesia during Q1/2024 is indicative of broader economic challenges. Despite the stagnancy of the number of tech companies receiving funding—35 in Q4/2022 (previous quarter) and Q1/2023 (quarter-to-quarter)—the total investment value in Q1/2024 decreased to USD271,900,000 from USD2,781,150,000 in Q4/2023. However, the high investment value in Q4/2023 was primarily driven by TikTok's major corporate action to acquire Tokopedia. Additionally, the tech sector continues to feel the effects of the "tech winter," marked by the lack of interest from investors due to ongoing high interest rates and inflation. These economic challenges have led to a conservative approach among investors, focusing on stability rather than aggressive funding. Furthermore, the slight decline in the number of investors from 70 in Q1/2023 to 69 in Q1/2024 highlights this trend of cautious investment behavior.

The financial sector happened to be more attractive in the beginning of Q1/2024. This was supported by a contribution of 63%, or equal to USD 173,500,000, of the total investment in the period. E-commerce, contributed more than 50% of the total investment value in the previous period, now ranked third with a percentage of only 7.1% of the total figure. The table above shows us that some interesting transactions in sectors like renewable energies and health tech highlight new opportunities within Indonesia's tech landscape. In other words, these unique areas display attractive prospects and new investment trends for further development of tech industry landscape in Indonesia.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.