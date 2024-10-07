FPM #5 Opening | Landscape: View And Panorama

The fifth exhibition in the FPM programme is dedicated to works from the collection of the PLMJ Foundation. Viewed in a broader context, they reveal a proximity to the recurring theme of landscape in the history of art. The relationship with the various ways of describing and imagining the physical world outside us, and the fictions and imaginaries fuelled by the idea of landscape, converge in all forms of representation, united in a contemplative action with an aesthetic dimension.

The exhibition space, the FPM Gallery, has a peculiarity that lies in the architectural design of the building in which it is located. This allows for an almost panoramic view of the city of Lisbon, in an unsurpassed coexistence between exterior and interior, between the everyday space and the reserved, elevated space of the gallery.

With this in mind, the selection for the exhibition focused on works that refer to the landscape as a sometimes fictional model. These works come from a wide range of disciplines, including painting, photography, drawing, sculpture and video. In this connection with the architecture of the space, a drift is proposed between the point of view, the view (from the Italian veduta) on a given field of observation. Playing with the viewer's perception, some of the selected works bring us closer to a panoramic view, enhancing the viewer's total immersion. This is a metaphor for the circular panoramic paintings of the 19th century.

In this context, the gallery reconfigures its own function as a place to see and show between two times, inscribed between the images of the works on display and those we share with the city that occupies the gallery's wider built plan. As Rosario Assunto says in his text A Paisagem e a Estética (Landscape and Aesthetics)[1], "in the temporal city, we repeat, the accidental of life becomes aware of itself, rising above its own temporary finitude, because it lives in the image of history: in the temporality of history transformed into the form of urban space". The exhibition is this cross-drift between the works of art, their relationships and intervals, and a panoramic view of the city of Lisbon.

Artists represented in the FPM #5 exhibition:

Albano Silva Pereira, André Cepeda, Carlos Correia, Daniel Blaufuks, Daniel V. Melim, Daniel Malhão, Délio Jasse, Eurico Lino do Vale, Gil Heitor Cortesão, Inez Teixeira, Isabel Simões, Isabel Madureira Andrade, Jéssica Gaspar, João Grama, João Penalva, João Tabarra, João Pedro Vale and Nuno Alexandre Ferreira, Margarida Gouveia, Mariana Gomes, Maria Oliveira, Manuel Botelho, Mauro Pinto, Pedro Vaz, Rita Barros, Susanne Themlitz, and Tito Mouraz.

