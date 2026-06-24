Lithuania – Sanctions Enforcement Statistics And €6.2m In Fines For 2025

Lithuania’s Financial Crimes Investigation Service has issued a summary of its work for 2025, as well as a more detailed report (see pages 45-46) that includes the following...

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Lithuania’s Financial Crimes Investigation Service has issued a summary of its work for 2025, as well as a more detailed report (see pages 45-46) that includes the following: 232 suspicious activity reports from financial institutions related to suspected breaches or circumvention of sanctions;

77 of these were reported to other competent bodies in Lithuania or in other EU member states;

45 inspections from the International Sanctions Implementation Commission;

€6,236,375.46m in fines for 2025 across 12 cases;

In addition: in 2025, 27 cases were dealt with administratively with fines in these minor cases totalling more than €32,150 in 2024, 19 cases were dealt with administratively with fines totalling €28,000 in 2023, 12 cases were dealt with administratively (the value of the fines is not given)

The report also notes that 1 of the cases related to public procurement, 1 to the failure to provide information, 5 to circumvention, and 20 to the use of a bank designated by the EU.

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