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24 June 2026

Lithuania – Sanctions Enforcement Statistics And €6.2m In Fines For 2025

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Lithuania’s Financial Crimes Investigation Service has issued a summary of its work for 2025, as well as a more detailed report (see pages 45-46) that includes the following...
Lithuania Government, Public Sector
Mark Handley
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Lithuania’s Financial Crimes Investigation Service has issued a summary of its work for 2025, as well as a more detailed report (see pages 45-46) that includes the following:

  • 232 suspicious activity reports from financial institutions related to suspected breaches or circumvention of sanctions;
  • 77 of these were reported to other competent bodies in Lithuania or in other EU member states;
  • 45 inspections from the International Sanctions Implementation Commission;
  • €6,236,375.46m in fines for 2025 across 12 cases;
  • In addition:
    • in 2025, 27 cases were dealt with administratively with fines in these minor cases totalling more than €32,150
    • in 2024, 19 cases were dealt with administratively with fines totalling €28,000
    • in 2023, 12 cases were dealt with administratively (the value of the fines is not given)

The report also notes that 1 of the cases related to public procurement, 1 to the failure to provide information, 5 to circumvention, and 20 to the use of a bank designated by the EU.

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