The FATF identifies jurisdictions with weak measures to combat money laundering and terrorist financing (AML/CFT) in two FATF public documents that are issued three times a year.
The FIAU endorses such documents through a Guidance Note on High Risk and Non-Cooperative Jurisdictions published on February 2025 and as a result, subject persons are obliged to compl with the FATF public documents.
|Category 1 - Jurisdictions that have strategic AML/CFT deficiencies and to which counter-measurs apply.
|Category 2 - Jurisdictions with strategic AML/CFT deficiencies that have not made sufficient progress in addressing the deficiencies or have not committed to an action plan developed with the FATF to address the deficiencies.
|Category 3 - Jurisdictions with strategic AML/CFT deficiencies that have developed an action plan with the FATF and have made a high-level political commitment to address their AML/CFT deficiencies
|Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK)
|Algeria
|Iran
|Angola
|Myanmar * NEW *
|Bulgaria
|Burkina Faso
|Cameroon
|Côte d'Ivoire
|Croatia
|Democratic Republic of the Congo
|Haiti
|Kenya
|Lebanon
|Lao PDR * NEW *
|Mali
|Monaco
|Mozambique
|Namibia
|Nepal * NEW *
|Nigeria
|South Africa
|South Sudan
|Syria
|Tanzania
|Venezuela
|Vietnam
|Yemen
Additionally, note that the following jurisdiction was removed from Category 3: Philippines.
For further information kindly refer to the following resources:
- Jurisdiction under increased monitor - Jurisdictions under Increased Monitoring - 21 February 2025
- High risk jurisdictions - High-Risk Jurisdictions subject to a Call for Action - 21 February 2025
