19 November 2024

AML-CTF Package: Gear Up Now! (Video)

CMS Luxembourg

Luxembourg Government, Public Sector
The anti-money laundering and counter terrorist financing ("AML-CTF") package is composed of four legislative texts aiming at harmonising and strengthening AML-CTF rules in the European Union. The AML-CTF Package will entail the need for obliged entities to review and adapt their current policies and procedures, internal processes and controls.

To help you better prepare for the upcoming changes entailed by the AML-CTF Package, we are thrilled to invite you on a journey of discovery! Join us as we explore the most significant changes introduced by the AML-CTF Package through a series of engaging and insightful videos.

Our regulatory team is expertly positioned to guide you in understanding and properly implementing the upcoming changes. Feel free to reach out in case of any questions.

AML-CTF Package Video Series | Introduction

