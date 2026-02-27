ARTICLE
27 February 2026

Guzmán Ariza Writes The Dominican Chapter For The Chambers Global Practice Guide On Mining 2026

GA
Guzman Ariza Attorneys At Law

Contributor

Guzmán Ariza is the largest law firm in the Dominican Republic with 47 lawyers and seven offices throughout the country. Our firm is full-service with multilingual attorneys equipped to help the clients in business and personal matters, across a wide variety of areas in corporate and business law or litigation.
The 2026 Mining Law guide provides a practical, jurisdiction specific overview of the Dominican Republic's mining legal and regulatory framework, set within global mining trends.
Dominican Republic Energy and Natural Resources
Giselle Pérez Reyes and María Virginia Ditrén
It guides investors and operators on concessions, environmental licensing, community engagement, taxation, financing, ESG, climate policy, and strategic/energy-transition minerals (notably rare earths).

The analysis highlights state ownership of subsoil resources, the centrality of environmental permitting, and a policy shift toward stronger state leadership over critical minerals.

DOWNLOAD THE PDF OF THIS ARTICLE HERE

Chambers Global Practice Guide
Mining 2026

Authors
Giselle Pérez Reyes
María Virginia Ditrén
