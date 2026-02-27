Guzman Ariza Attorneys At Law are most popular:

The 2026 Mining Law guide provides a practical, jurisdiction specific overview of the Dominican Republic's mining legal and regulatory framework, set within global mining trends.

It guides investors and operators on concessions, environmental licensing, community engagement, taxation, financing, ESG, climate policy, and strategic/energy-transition minerals (notably rare earths).

The analysis highlights state ownership of subsoil resources, the centrality of environmental permitting, and a policy shift toward stronger state leadership over critical minerals.

Chambers Global Practice Guide

Mining 2026

