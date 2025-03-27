ARTICLE
27 March 2025

Ex Officio Interventions By The Anti-Corruption And Good Government Ministry In Public Tenders In México.

O
OLIVARES

Contributor

OLIVARES logo
Our mission is to provide innovative solutions and highly specialized legal advice for clients facing the most complicated legal and business challenges in Mexico. OLIVARES is continuously at the forefront of new practice areas concerning copyright, litigation, regulatory, anti-counterfeiting, plant varieties, domain names, digital rights, and internet-related matters, and the firm has been responsible for precedent-setting decisions in patents, copyrights, and trademarks. Our firm is committed to developing the strongest group of legal professionals to manage the level of complexity and interdisciplinary orientation that clients require. During the first decade of the 21st century, the team successfully led efforts to reshape IP laws and change regulatory authorizations procedures in Mexico, not only through thought leadership and lobbying efforts, but the firm has also won several landmark and precedent-setting cases at the Mexican Federal and Supreme Courts levels, including in constitutional matters.
Explore Firm Details
As part of the verification powers of the Anti-Corruption and Good Government Ministry in the bidding and contracting processes of the Public Sector, the Law on Acquisitions, Leases, and Services...
Mexico Criminal Law
Armando Arenas,Alejandro Luna,Luz Elena Elías
+3 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

As part of the verification powers of the Anti-Corruption and Good Government Ministry in the bidding and contracting processes of the Public Sector, the Law on Acquisitions, Leases, and Services of the Public Sector allows it to carry out ex officio interventions to review the legality of public tender procedures.

As part of this function and in response to complaints filed by some pharmaceutical companies regarding the possible commission of acts of corruption, mainly related to the price offered for medicines, the aforementioned Ministry is carrying out an ex officio intervention to the convening authority called Laboratorios de Biológicos y Reactivos de México (BIRMEX) of the procedure of the open international public tender for the consolidated acquisition of medicines, therapeutic goods, healing material and diagnostic aids for fiscal years 2025 and 2026 in order to detect possible irregularities, and as part of said procedure, the entities who were awarded are being required to appear as third interested parties to make statements and to be able to provide information they consider relevant regarding the aforementioned tender process.

These ex officio interventions are not common, and the authorities are carrying them out with greater emphasis to supervise and document the bidding process, and if necessary, they could cancel purchases related to the codes that have not complied with the rules of the process.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Armando Arenas
Armando Arenas
Photo of Alejandro Luna
Alejandro Luna
Photo of Karla Olvera
Karla Olvera
Photo of Luz Elena Elías
Luz Elena Elías
Photo of Ingrid Ortiz
Ingrid Ortiz
Person photo placeholder
Juan E. Figueroa
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More