Monthly News | Intellectual Property | June 2024

The Mexican Government celebrates the approval of the "Treaty on Intellectual Property, Genetic Resources and Associated Traditional Knowledge" by WIPO

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Mexican Government celebrates the approval of the "Treaty on Intellectual Property, Genetic Resources and Associated Traditional Knowledge" by WIPO

Read more...

On June 6, 2024, during a diplomatic conference in Geneva, the Government of Mexico celebrated the unanimous approval of the "Treaty on Intellectual Property, Genetic Resources and Associated Traditional Knowledge" by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) and its Member States.

This treaty represents a milestone, being the first to address, among others, the relationship between intellectual property and genetic resources, including specific provisions to protect traditional knowledge and the rights of indigenous peoples.

Validation by the SCJN of Article 114 Octies of the LFDA following an action of unconstitutionality

Read more...

Derived from the unconstitutionality action 217/2020 and its accumulated 249/2020, promoted by the National Human Rights Commission and several senators of the Congress of the Union to challenge certain provisions of the Federal Copyright Law, the Plenary of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation concluded on June 3, 2024 with the analysis of such challenges. With 6 votes in favor, the Plenary validated Article 114 Octies, section I, paragraph b), and section II, paragraphs a) -second paragraph-, d) and e), which establishes the conditions under which Internet Service Providers will not be liable for damages caused to copyright owners due to infringements occurring in their networks or online systems, provided that they do not control, initiate or direct the infringing conduct, even if it occurs through their systems or networks.

Presentation of the Proposed National Agenda of Artificial Intelligence for Mexico 2024-2030

Read more...

Last May 16, 2024, a proposal for a National Agenda of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Mexico 2024-2030 was presented in the Senate, in collaboration with experts from the public and private sectors, academic, organized civil society, international and autonomous organizations, and the public.

The proposal emphasizes the importance of a multi-sector AI strategy, highlighting both opportunities and associated risks. It establishes a comprehensive framework for the formulation of public policy, regulatory and governance recommendations, with a transdisciplinary approach aimed at protecting human and environmental rights in the development of AI. This framework includes specific recommendations derived from multidisciplinary discussions and an interdisciplinary analysis of existing policies and regulations, addressing aspects such as public policy, education, cybersecurity and ethics in AI regulation. In addition, it highlights the need for robust institutional mechanisms and collaboration between the public, private, academic and civil society sectors, underlining transparency, accountability and ethics as fundamental pillars for the ethical and effective implementation of technology.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.