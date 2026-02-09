Hot Topics In International Trade: Mexico's Electronic Value Manifest (Manifestación De Valor Electrónica Or MVE)

What is the Electronic Value Manifest (Manifestación de Valor Electrónica or MVE)?

The MVE, which will be enforceable as of April 1, 2026, is a digital document integrated into Mexico's Single Window for Foreign Trade (VUCEM – Ventanilla Única de Comercio Exterior) through which importers must declare the customs value of goods entering Mexico. To ensure that goods are accurately valued and therefore the taxes were correctly paid, the MVE must include information about the commercial value of goods such as the price paid or payable, valuation method, packing costs, any selling commission, the value of any assist, royalties or license fees, freight and insurance, exchange rates, contractual details etc.

Technical Requirements and Implementation Process

To comply with the MVE, importers must have the electronic signature (e.firma), as it will be required to sign each transmission of the MVE. The process follows these steps: access VUCEM using the importer's electronic signature, enter mandatory data fields, attach supporting documents, and complete electronic signature and transmission. The MVE must be completed directly by the importer and not by the customs broker or a third party.

Supporting Documentation Requirements

According to Mexican regulations, the supporting file must include several essential documents: the commercial invoice, bill of lading or airway bill and other transport documents, certificates of origin when applicable, proof of payment for goods such as electronic transfers or letters of credit, evidence of freight and insurance costs, contracts related to the operation, and any other documentation necessary to determine customs value.

Impact on Foreign Trade Operations

The implementation of the MVE aims to strengthen customs oversight, reduce undervaluation practices, and standardized documentation criteria among importers, customs agents, and authorities.

Concerns from the Business Community

While the modernization effort has been generally welcomed, some business organizations have expressed concerns about potential adverse effects. The International Chamber of Commerce of Mexico noted that excessive regulation could reduce Mexico's attractiveness compared to other countries competing for nearshoring investments. The organization warned that overly complex requirements might leave loose ends that could diminish the dynamics of foreign trade.

These concerns are particularly relevant given Mexico's strategic position in global supply chains. As companies seek to relocate production closer to North American markets, particularly from countries like China and India, Mexico's regulatory framework becomes a critical factor in investment decisions.

Penalties for Non-Compliance

Failure to comply with the MVE requirement will result in penalties, if the MVE is transmitted with incomplete or incorrect data, importers must file a rectification by submitting a new format through VUCEM.

Importers and their customs agents assume greater legal and documentary responsibility under the new MVE. Mexican Customs can cross-reference information including declared values, invoices, COVE certificates,pedimentos, contracts, and payments to verify the accuracy of operations. This enhanced scrutiny underscores the importance of maintaining accurate and complete documentation.

Preparing for the April 2026 Deadline

First, verify that digital infrastructure is ready, including access to VUCEM, a valid electronic signature, systems for data capture, COVE generation capabilities, and the ability to attach supporting documents.

Second, review and adapt contracts, invoices, and logistical and commercial documentation to meet valuation file requirements. This extends beyond just the commercial invoice to include contracts, transport receipts, payment confirmations, insurance documentation, and other materials necessary to determine customs value.

Third, ensure that all personnel involved in import operations understand the new requirements and processes. Training customs agents, logistics coordinators, and financial teams on the MVE system will be essential for smooth implementation.

The MVE serves as a tool demanding greater transparency, organized documentation, and internal coordination. Proper implementation will help companies avoid fines, delays, and audits while contributing to more efficient and secure logistics operations.

For importers, the message is clear: the time to prepare is now, companies should use this transition period strategically to implement the necessary systems, train personnel, and ensure that all documentation meets the new digital standards. Those who act proactively will be well-positioned not only to comply with the new requirements but also to benefit from the improved efficiency and transparency that the MVE system promises to deliver.

Transition Period and Flexibility

Under the extension, importers have until March 31, 2026, to adapt to the new electronic system. During this transition period, companies can fulfill their value declaration obligations using either the traditional paper-based format or the new electronic system through VUCEM.

This flexibility allows businesses to gradually implement the necessary technological infrastructure without disrupting their operations. The goal is to facilitate compliance and move from paper to digital processes while improving procedures, providing greater clarity, and avoiding unnecessary audits.

Advantages for Early Adopters

Companies that are ready to implement the electronic system ahead of the deadline can benefit from a significant advantage. During the transition period, businesses using the MVE can modify their value declarations spontaneously without incurring penalties or sanctions. This grace period allows companies to test the system, make adjustments, and ensure accuracy before the mandatory implementation date.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.