Mexico 2025: Foreign Trade Outlook | What To Expect In Terms Of Foreign Trade?

1. Collection forecast and tax collection plan



In view of the "success" in terms of foreign trade taxes collection during 2024, the Federal Government approved for the 2025 fiscal package an increase in absolute terms of more than 40% with respect to the goal set for the previous fiscal year, amounting to MX$151,789.7 million for fiscal year 2025 (approximately US$7,404.4 million considering an exchange rate of MX$20.50 per US dollar).



The above, without considering other contributions that could also be collected by the tax and customs authorities as a result of their verification powers.



In connection with this collection goal, it is important to point out that the Federal Government also released its Master Plan for fiscal year 2025, which summarizes the points that will make up the central axes for collection by the Federal Tax Authorities.



As expected, some foreign trade issues are once again on the collection agenda of the tax and customs authorities, including the following:



– Verifying the return of temporarily imported goods;

– Combat apparent abuses in foreign trade authorizations, particularly VAT and Excise Tax Certification, and as a result, initiate cancellation procedures;

– Verify the correct customs valuation that could lead to omissions in the payment of taxes; and

– Correct interpretation and application of free trade agreements



2. Constitutional reform related to Ex-officio preventive detention



Despite criticism from various human rights organizations and even from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in Mexico, on January 1, 2025, the constitutional reform that provides for Ex-officio preventive detention went into effect.



Through this reform, the Mexican State is legitimized so that judges may order Ex-officio preventive detentions. Of particular relevance is the addition of contraband to the list of crimes that may give rise to this type of precautionary measure.



It is important to point out that the crime of contraband includes diverse activities that go beyond the simple illegal introduction of goods into the country and that may be committed as a result of omissions of compliance in the foreign trade operations of companies.



This reform further obliges companies to implement appropriate controls to mitigate, in addition to administrative infractions, a possible criminal process that could follow against the representatives and boards of directors of companies leading to deprivation of their liberty.



3. Online inventory control system for temporary imports



At the end of 2024, the Tax Administration Service published a series of measures applicable to companies that have an IMMEX Program and also have a VAT and Excise Tax Certification.



Particularly, the obligation of the companies in question was established to allow the Tax Authorities the remote and practically simultaneous consultation of their temporary importation operations registered in their inventory control systems, commonly known as Annex 24.



On this issue, some modifications to this obligation were recently published, aimed at providing clarity.



Although the modifications may have dispelled some doubts for companies, many foreign trade players are still concerned with the correct handling of the sensitive data and information involved in complying with this obligation.



In this sense, it is likely that, during this year, the measure in question will evolve in terms of its surveillance and, therefore, the Tax Administration Service will initiate more inspection procedures, as well as more inspections to review the level of compliance in terms of VAT and Excise Tax Certification.



It is important to remember that failure to comply with an inspection visit in a timely manner may result in the initiation of the cancellation of the VAT and Excise Tax Certification, which not only represents a future impact(benefit of importing without paying value added tax), but could also trigger the obligation to pay value added tax on the credit that has been applied by the companies.



4. Mexico Plan: IMMEX 4.0



As a result of recent official statements, the Federal Government is expected to implement a series of investment and infrastructure measures. As part of these measures, the Federal Government is planning a series of industrial policy and development measures for the different areas of the country.



A series of modifications to authorizations within IMMEX Programs were announced, apparently with a view to simplifying and reducing the time required to obtain them by 50%. It will be important to monitor whether this could trigger new obligations or modifications that affect companies in any way.



5. Trade War



Mexico has been the subject of multiple accusations and criticisms by its North American trading partners, among others, that Mexico: (1) has been lax in counteracting the exponential growth of China, even allowing product triangulation; (2) has failed to contain the advance of illegal migration; and (3) is not effectively combating its drug trafficking problems. This has given rise to positions on the establishment of tariffs on the importation of goods from Mexico.



In the face of such pressures, Mexico has raised its tariffs considerably, with the textile sector (155 tariff items) being one of the sectors most affected by these recent measures, even to the extent prohibiting temporary importation by IMMEX companies (for which an exception mechanism has already been implemented so that they can continue importing these types of goods on a temporary basis under the IMMEX Program).



Likewise, the Federal Government has increased security measures to counteract drug trafficking, as well as the illegal entry of people into the country.



It will be important to closely monitor the measures established by the new administration in the United States regarding foreign trade, as there is a possibility that Mexico will increase tariff and even non-tariff regulations, in order to align its trade policy with the agenda of the countries that make up the North American region.



6. GMO Corn



At the end of 2024, an arbitration panel constituted under the USMCA resolved the dispute brought by the U.S. Government against the Mexican Government in connection with the publication of the Decrees aimed at prohibiting the use and consumption of genetically modified corn.



Although the Mexican Government defended its position under the banner of cultural protection position, the Arbitral Panel ruled that the measures implemented by Mexico were inconsistent with the USMCA. Consequently, the Panel issued a recommendation to the Mexican Government to eliminate the prohibition in question.



As of this date, the Mexican Government has not eliminated the Decrees in question. It should be noted that Mexico and the United States have a period of 45 days, which is currently elapsing, to agree on a solution. Otherwise, the U.S. Government would have the authority under the USMCA to suspend the application of benefits (retaliation).



7. Judicial Reform



In 2024, the Mexican Government approved a package of constitutional reforms aimed at structurally modifying the organic composition of the Judiciary branch. Undoubtedly, this reform is the most significant change in decades, mainly highlighting the mechanism for the election of judges and magistrates.



According to the reform in question, on June 1, 2025, elections will be held to elect the above public officials, who must be assigned to the corresponding judicial bodies no later than September 15, 2025.



In this sense, the second half of 2025 will mark the beginning of a new era in the administration of justice in Mexico, whose main question is whether this new model of popular election will in any way affect impartiality in the administration of justice.



8. USMCA Renegotiation



Under the USMCA, the governments of the United States, Canada, and Mexico agreed that the Treaty would remain in effect for 16 years after its entry into force. However, prior to that date, it was agreed that on the sixth anniversary of its entry into force (June 1, 2026), the parties would carry out a joint review of (i) the operation of the Treaty; (ii) the recommendations for action submitted by the parties; and (iii) decide on any other measures deemed appropriate. The purpose of this is to define whether it is the desire of the Parties to extend the validity of the Treaty for an additional16 years.



During this year, it is very likely that the contracting parties will lay the groundwork for the negotiations that will officially take place during the second half of 2026.



9. Conclusion of the Mexico-European Community Treaty negotiations



On January 16, 2025, the European Community issued a press release informing that negotiations between the Ministry of Economy of Mexico and the Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security of the European Community were concluded. The official release of the texts of this Treaty are still pending, as well as the conclusion of the approval and ratification processes by the contracting parties.



In any case, it will be important for companies that maintain or intend to trade products between the European Community and Mexico, keep the corresponding texts in perspective.



Among other issues that will arise as a result of the above, we can highlight that companies will have to reevaluate whether the products exchanged still qualify as originating products under the Treaty in question. Likewise, the modernization of the Treaty represents a new opportunity to verify whether products that previously did not qualify as originating products may now be eligible for tariff preferences.

Panorama Mexicano 2025 | ¿Qué podemos esperar en materia de comercio exterior?

1. Pronóstico de recaudación y plan de fiscalización



En vista del "éxito" en materia de recaudación en materia de impuestos al comercio exterior durante 2024, el Gobierno Federal aprobó para el paquete fiscal de 2025 un incremento en términos absolutos de más del 40% con respecto a la meta fijada para el ejercicio anterior, quedando en 151,789.7 millones de pesos para el ejercicio 2025 (aproximadamente 7,404.4 millones de dólares considerando un tipo de cambio de 20.50 pesos por dólar de los Estados Unidos de América).1



Lo anterior, sin considerar otras contribuciones que igualmente pudieran recaudarse por parte de las autoridades fiscales y aduaneras como resultado del ejercicio de sus facultades de comprobación.



En relación con dicha meta recaudatoria, es importante señalar que el Gobierno Federal también dio a conocer su Plan Maestro para el ejercicio fiscal 2025 que resume los puntos que constituirán los ejes centrales en la recaudación por parte de las Autoridades Fiscales Federales.



Como era de esperarse, algunos temas de comercio exterior nuevamente se mantienen en la agenda recaudatoria de las autoridades fiscales y aduaneras destacando las siguientes:



– Verificar el retorno de mercancías de importación temporal

– Combatir aparentes abusos en las autorizaciones de comercio exterior, particularmente de la Certificación en materia de IVA e IEPS y como consecuencia de ello, iniciar procedimientos de cancelación.

– Verificar la correcta valoración aduanera que pudieran dar lugar a omisiones en el pago de impuestos,

– Correcta interpretación y aplicación de tratados de libre comercio



2. Reforma Constitucional en materia de prisión preventiva oficiosa



Pese a las críticas de diversas organizaciones en materia de derechos humanos e inclusive de la propia Oficina en México del Alto Comisionado de las Naciones Unidas para los Derechos Humanos, el 1 de enero de 2025 entró en vigor la reforma constitucional que prevé la prisión preventiva oficiosa.



Así, a través de la Reforma en cuestión se legitima al Estado Mexicano para que los jueces puedan ordenar la prisión preventiva de manera oficiosa. Cobra especial relevancia, la incorporación del delito de contrabando dentro del catálogo de delitos que puede dar lugar a este tipo de medida cautelar.



Resulta importante precisar que el delito de contrabando comprende actividades diversas que van más allá de la simple introducción ilegal de mercancías al país y que puede actualizarse con motivo de omisiones de cumplimiento en las operaciones de comercio exterior de las empresas.



Así las cosas, la presente reforma obliga aún más a las empresas a que implementen controles apropiados para mitigar, además de infracciones administrativas, un eventual proceso penal que pudiera seguirse para los representantes y consejos de administración de las empresas con privación de su libertad.



3. Sistema de control de inventarios de importaciones temporales en línea



A finales de 2024, el Servicio de Administración Tributaria publicó una serie de medidas aplicables a las empresas que cuentan con un Programa IMMEX y que además contaran con la Certificación en materia de IVA e IEPS.



Particularmente, se estableció la obligación de las empresas en cuestión de permitirle a las Autoridades Fiscales la consulta remota y prácticamente de manera simultánea, de sus operaciones de importación temporal registradas en sus sistemas de control de inventarios comúnmente conocido como Anexo 24.



Sobre el presente tema, en fechas recientes se publicaron algunas modificaciones a dicha obligación, tendientes a dar claridad.



Si bien con las modificaciones podrían haberse disipado algunas dudas por parte de las empresas, aún sigue la inquietud de muchos actores del comercio exterior en cuanto al correcto manejo de los datos e información sensible que representa el cumplimiento de esta obligación.



En ese sentido, es probable que, durante el presente año, la medida en comento madure en cuanto a su vigilancia y, por ende, el Servicio de Administración Tributaria, detone el ejercicio de mayores procedimientos de fiscalización, así como visitas de inspección para revisar su nivel de cumplimiento en materia de la certificación en materia de IVA e IEPS.



Es importante recordar que, el no atender oportunamente una visita de inspección, puede dar lugar al inicio de la cancelación de la Certificación en materia de IVA e IEPS, lo cual no solo representa una afectación hacia futuro (beneficio de importar sin el pago del impuesto al valor agregado), sino también pudiera detonar la obligación de pago del impuesto al valor agregado, respecto del crédito que se haya aplicado por las empresas.



4. Plan México: IMMEX 4.0



Derivado de los recientes comunicados oficiales, se proyecta que el Gobierno Federal implemente una serie de medidas en materia de inversión e infraestructura. Como parte de dichas medidas, el Gobierno Federal proyecta una serie de medidas de política industrial y desarrollo de las distintas zonas del país.



Particularmente, se anunciaron una serie de modificaciones en materia de autorizaciones a los Programas IMMEX, aparentemente con miras a simplificar y reducir los tiempos en su obtención en un 50%. Será importante vigilar si esto pudiera detonar nuevas obligaciones o modificaciones que afecten de alguna manera a las empresas.



5. Guerra comercial



México ha sido objeto de múltiples señalamientos y críticas por parte sus socios comerciales de Norteamérica, entre otras, con respecto a que México: (1) ha sido laxo para contrarrestar el crecimiento exponencial de China, permitiendo inclusive la triangulación de producto, (2) ha fallado en contener el avance en la migración ilegal; (3) no está combatiendo eficazmente sus problemas de narcotráfico. Lo anterior ha dado lugar a posicionamientos sobre el establecimiento de aranceles a la importación de mercancías provenientes de México.



Ante dichas presiones, México ha elevado considerablemente sus aranceles, siendo el sector textil (155 fracciones arancelarias) uno de los sectores que más afectados se han visto con estas recientes medidas, inclusive al grado de prohibirse su importación temporal por las empresas IMMEX (respecto de las cuales ya se implementó un mecanismo de excepción de tal forma que puedan seguir importando este tipo de mercancías de manera temporal al amparo del Programa IMMEX).



De igual manera, el Gobierno Federal ha incrementado las medidas de seguridad tendientes a contrarrestar el tráfico de drogas, así como, la entrada ilegal de personas al país.



Será importante vigilar muy de cerca las medidas que establezca la nueva administración en los Estados Unidos de América en materia de comercio exterior, pues existe la posibilidad de que México, incremente las regulaciones arancelarias e inclusive, las no arancelarias, a fin de alinear la política comercial con la agenda de los países que integran la región de Norteamérica.



6. Maíz OGM



A finales de 2024, un panel constituido con arreglo al TMEC resolvió la disputa promovida por el Gobierno estadounidense en contra del Gobierno Mexicano con motivo de la publicación de los Decretos tendientes a prohibir el uso y consumo de maíz genéticamente modificado.



Si bien el Gobierno Mexicano defendía su postura bajo un estandarte de protección cultural; el Panel arbitral resolvió que las medidas implementadas por México resultaban ser incompatibles con el TMEC. Por consiguiente, el Panel emitió la recomendación al Gobierno Mexicano para que eliminara la prohibición en cuestión.



A la fecha del presente, el Gobierno Mexicano no ha eliminado los Decretos en cuestión. Conviene señalar que México y los Estados Unidos cuentan con un plazo de 45 días que actualmente se encuentra transcurriendo para acordar una solución. De lo contrario, el Gobierno de los Estados Unidos estaría facultado conforme al TMEC para suspender la aplicación de beneficios (retaliación).



7. Reforma Judicial



En el año 2024, el Gobierno Mexicano aprobó un paquete de reformas constitucionales tendientes a modificar de manera estructural la composición orgánica del Poder Judicial. Sin duda, esta reforma resulta ser el cambio más significativo en décadas, destacando principalmente el mecanismo de elección de los juzgadores y magistrados.



Conforme a la reforma en cuestión, el próximo 1 de junio de 2025, se llevará a cabo la jornada electoral en donde se elijan a los citados funcionarios públicos, quienes deberán quedar adscritos a los órganos judiciales correspondientes a más tardar el 15 de septiembre de 2025.



En ese sentido, el segundo semestre de 2025 iniciará una nueva era en la impartición de justicia en el país cuya principal interrogante radica en si a través de este nuevo modelo de elección popular, se afecta de alguna forma la imparcialidad en la procuración de justicia.



8. Renegociación TMEC



Conforme al TMEC, los Gobiernos de Estados Unidos, Canadá y México acordaron que la vigencia del Tratado sería de 16 años a partir de su entrada en vigor. Sin embargo, previo a dicha fecha, se acordó que al sexto aniversario de la entrada en vigor (1 de junio de 2026), las partes llevarían a cabo una revisión conjunta en torno a (i) el funcionamiento del Tratado, (ii) las recomendaciones en torno a las medidas presentadas por las partes y (iii) decidir sobre cualquier otra medida que se estime apropiada. Ello con la finalidad de definir si será el deseo de las Partes el prorrogar la vigencia del Tratado por otros 16 años adicionales.



En ese sentido, dentro del presente año muy seguramente veremos que las partes contratantes "preparen el terreno" para las negociaciones que se llevarán a cabo oficialmente durante el segundo semestre del año 2026.



9. Conclusión en las negociaciones del Tratado México – Comunidad Europea



El pasado 16 de enero de 2025, se dio a conocer un comunicado de prensa por parte de la Comunidad Europea en el que informan que se concluyeron las negociaciones entre la Secretaría de Economía y el Comisario de Comercio y Seguridad Económica de la Comunidad Europea. Aún está pendiente de que los textos de dicho Tratado sean oficialmente liberados, así como que las partes contratantes concluyan sus procesos para su aprobación y ratificación.



De cualquier forma, será importante que las empresas que mantengan o tengan intenciones de intercambiar productos entre las regiones Comunidad Europea – México, tengan en perspectiva los textos correspondientes.



Entre otros temas que surgirán con motivo de lo anterior, podemos destacar que las empresas deberán reevaluar si los productos intercambiados, siguen calificando como originarios al amparo del Tratado en cuestión. De igual manera, la modernización del Tratado representa una nueva oportunidad para verificar si productos que anteriormente no calificaban como originarios, puedan ahora sí ser elegibles para acceder a preferencias arancelarias.





Footnote

1. Aunque es importante considerar que algunas calificadoras pronostican que el peso podría alcanzar los 21 pesos por dólar de los Estados Unidos de América.

