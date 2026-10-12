Building An Inclusive Workplace: Practical Actions To Support The LGBTQIA+ Community (Video)

Building a workplace where every employee feels safe, valued and respected is key to a successful and resilient business, and LGBTQIA+ inclusion is an important part of that. This video addresses the most common questions that employers have on the likes of names, pronouns and workplace policies, and discusses practical approaches to creating a more inclusive workplace in an area where legal approaches continue to evolve.

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Building a workplace where every employee feels safe, valued and respected is key to a successful and resilient business, and LGBTQIA+ inclusion is an important part of that. But what does genuine inclusion actually look like in practice?

In this video, Gabriela Guadarrama García, Associate at our Mexican member firm, addresses the most common questions that employers have on the likes of names, pronouns and workplace policies, and discusses practical approaches to creating a more inclusive workplace in an area where legal approaches continue to evolve.

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