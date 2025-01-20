ARTICLE
20 January 2025

Inclusión Laboral Y Autonomía | Discapacidad Intelectual.(Podcast)

En esta ocasión, nos acompañan nuestras aliadas del Centro de Autonomía Personal y Social (CAPYS, A.C.): Angélica Morales y Alma Romero, Coordinadoras de CAPYS, junto con Paulina Macías, Coordinadora de Sostenibilidad Empresarial de la Firma. Juntas, abordarán un tema muy interesante: Inclusión Laboral y Autonomía para Personas con Discapacidad Intelectual

