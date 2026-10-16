Segunda Resolución De Modificaciones A Las Reglas Generales De Comercio Exterior Para 2026 Y Anexos 1, 2 Y 22
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El 22 de septiembre de 2026, se publicó en el Diario Oficial de la Federación la “Segunda Resolución de Modificaciones a las Reglas Generales de Comercio Exterior para 2026 y anexos 1, 2 y 22”.
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