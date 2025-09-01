Antitrust And Competition Law: Competition Law In The Americas Episode 1 | Mexico's Antitrust Overhaul: New Rules, Risks, And Opportunities For Business (Podcast)

Greenberg Traurig Mexico has launched its podcast miniseries, "Antitrust and Competition Law: Competition Law in the Americas," a space dedicated to the latest trends and challenges...

Greenberg Traurig Mexico has launched its podcast miniseries, “Antitrust and Competition Law: Competition Law in the Americas,” a space dedicated to the latest trends and challenges in competition law across the Americas. The miniseries will feature discussions with legal practitioners and business leaders taao examine how competition rules shape fairer and more efficient markets in the region.

The podcast miniseries is hosted by Miguel Flores Bernés, a shareholder in the firm's Mexico City office, who focuses his practice on antitrust and competition issues, assisting domestic and international clients in investigation proceedings relating to alleged anticompetitive conduct, concentrations, and defense strategies before specialized antitrust courts.

In this inaugural episode, Miguel is joined by Commissioner Alejandro Faya from Mexico's Federal Economic Competition Commission (COFECE), a Mexican government agency responsible for regulating anti-competitive behavior. He is well-versed in competition law and a well-known scholar in Mexico and Latin America in regulatory matters. Together, they explore “Mexico's Antitrust Overhaul: New Rules, Risks, and Opportunities for Business,” discussing the drivers behind the elimination of COFECE, the creation of a new decentralized competition authority, and what these changes mean for businesses operating in Mexico.

They address practical insights on the expanded enforcement powers, tougher penalties for cartel and dominance abuses, revamped leniency programs, and new compliance certification options. The discussion also covers merger control reforms, faster review timelines, and the authority's new role in regulating telecommunications and broadcasting.

Commissioner Faya offers insights for legal teams and executives navigating the transition—emphasizing the need for robust compliance, vigilance against political bias, and the importance of due process and transparency.

