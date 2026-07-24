When Local Law Diverges From The Global Maritime Order: The MV Wakashio Judgment And What It Means For Shipping In Mauritius

This article examines the Court's reasoning, considers the fault-lines it exposes, and offers some practical perspective on how shipowners, P&I Clubs and cargo interests should be approaching Mauritius-facing maritime risk in the aftermath of this judgment.

Background: The Wakashio Grounding

On 25 July 2020, the MV Wakashio — a 101,932 GT Panamanian-flagged bulk carrier owned by Okiyo Maritime Corp and chartered to Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd, ran aground off Pointe d'Esny on the southeast coast of Mauritius while in ballast. The cause, by the applicant's own account, was navigational error. The consequences were severe. Approximately 1,300 MT of bunker fuel entered the sea, causing extensive damage to coral reefs, mangroves, beaches and coastal livelihoods. The environmental and economic impact on a small island state whose economy depends heavily on coastal tourism and fisheries was significant and widely documented.

Salvage operations were mounted, the wreck was eventually removed, and the forward section of the hull was scuttled in compliance with government instructions. What remained was the question of liability, and, critically, whether Okiyo Maritime could constitute a limitation fund to cap its exposure for claims arising from the incident.

The Application and the Core Legal Question

Okiyo Maritime applied to the Supreme Court under Part IX of the Merchant Shipping Act 2007 (the Act) for an order authorising the constitution of a limitation fund of Rs 719,658,463.31 (approximately 12.74 million Special Drawing Rights), with the fund to be secured by bank guarantee. The State of Mauritius and five intervening parties, including affected landowners, a yacht charter company and a sailing club objected.

The central dispute turned on section 195(d) of the Act, which provides that limitation of liability under Part IX shall not apply to a claim "for oil pollution damage in respect of any liability incurred." The applicant's position was that this exclusion was intended to mirror Article 3(b) of the 1976 Convention on Limitation of Liability for Maritime Claims (LLMC76) which carves out only oil pollution damage within the meaning of the 1969 Civil Liability Convention (CLC69) and therefore applied only to oil tankers, not to vessels carrying oil as bunker fuel. The Court disagreed.

The Court's Reasoning

The judgment turns on a straightforward but important principle of dualist constitutional doctrine: in Mauritius, international conventions do not have direct domestic effect. They must be incorporated by legislation, and they apply only to the extent of that incorporation.

The Court traced the legislative history carefully. The LLMC76 was not adopted wholesale. Whilst many provisions of the Convention were replicated in Part IX of the Act with closely parallel language, the Legislature knowingly departed from the Convention's text in enacting section 195. Where Article 3(b) of the LLMC76 confines the oil pollution exception to damage "within the meaning of" the CLC69, a formulation that limits its scope to tanker-sourced spills, section 195(d) of the Act simply provides that limitation shall not apply to "a claim for oil pollution damage in respect of any liability incurred." No such qualification. No reference to tankers. No incorporation by cross-reference.

The applicant sought to read the 1996 Civil Liability Regulations into the meaning of the Act, arguing that those Regulations domesticated the CLC69 and its tanker-specific definitions. The Court dismissed this route on orthodox interpretive grounds: the definitions in subordinate legislation cannot be used to cut down the plain meaning of words in the parent Act.

The applicant also invoked the Bunker Convention, noting that Mauritius acceded to it in 2013 and that the Director of Shipping issued a Notice to Mariners in 2014 requiring vessels over 1,000 GT to carry compulsory insurance calibrated to LLMC76 limits. The Court was unpersuaded. The Bunker Convention has not been domesticated. A Notice to Mariners is not legislation. Mauritius is a dualist State, and dualism cuts in both directions, treaty obligations cannot improve the applicant's position any more than they can override domestic law.

The conclusion was unambiguous:

"[N]o limitation of liability applies to claims for any liability incurred for oil pollution damage irrespective of whether the oil pollution damage arises from an oil tanker or from bunker fuel."

What the Court Did Allow

The result was not a complete rejection of the application. The Court made a distinction that is practically significant: while the applicant could not constitute a fund to meet oil pollution damage claims, there was nothing in the Act preventing it from constituting a fund for claims not related to oil pollution, for instance, direct physical damage to coral reefs from the grounding itself, or costs incurred in wreck removal operations under section 194(1)(d).

The Court therefore authorised a more limited fund: one available only for non-oil-pollution claims, calculated on the LLMC76 formula set out in section 197 of the Act, with interest at the legal rate from 25 July 2020 to the date of constitution. The precise sum was left to be computed on constitution, with the Court noting that a bank guarantee in favour of the respondent was an acceptable form of security.

This outcome underscores an important practical point: the categories of claim are severable. Oil pollution damage and physical damage arising from the same incident are legally distinct, and the inability to limit the former does not infect the ability to limit the latter.

The Tensions This Judgment Creates

The decision is legally coherent as an exercise in statutory interpretation. The Court did what courts in dualist systems must do: it applied the domestic text as enacted, without being deflected by the international convention it imperfectly mirrors. But coherence and clarity are not the same as good policy outcomes, and the judgment creates real tensions worth unpacking.

First, there is the anomaly of compulsory insurance. The State required vessels calling at Mauritius to carry P&I insurance calibrated to LLMC76 liability limits, limits that assume limitation is available. If limitation is in fact unavailable for bunker spill claims, that insurance is mis-specified. Shipowners have been required to carry a cover that does not match their actual legal exposure. The Court noted this tension but correctly observed that a Notice to Mariners cannot override section 195(d). The solution lies with the Legislature, not the Court.

Second, the 2024 legislation complicates the picture for tankers. The Merchant Shipping (Liability and Compensation for Oil Pollution Damage) Act 2024 (the CLC/FUND Act) was enacted to give domestic force to the 1992 CLC, the 1992 Fund Convention and the 2003 Supplementary Fund Protocol. It revoked the 1996 Regulations. For future tanker spills, a strong argument runs that this more specific and more recent legislation displaces the general exclusion in section 195(d) of the MSA, and that tanker owners will be able to limit liability under the CLC/FUND regime. That argument is legally plausible. But the Court's broad dictum that limitation is unavailable "irrespective of whether the oil pollution damage arises from an oil tanker or from bunker fuel" introduces uncertainty that will need to be resolved, probably judicially, when the next tanker incident arises.

Third, and most practically urgent, the position for non-tanker vessels, bulk carriers, container ships, general cargo vessels, passenger ships, is now clear and concerning. There is no limitation for bunker spill claims in Mauritius. That is the domestic law as it stands. The Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties argument (that domestic law cannot justify failure to perform treaty obligations) remains unexplored, though it is doubtful a domestic court would resolve the issue that way. The correct route is legislative amendment.

Implications for Shipowners and Insurers

The immediate practical consequence is that any vessel carrying bunker fuel, which is every ocean-going ship, faces unlimited liability for oil pollution damage if it grounds, collides or suffers a casualty in Mauritius waters. This is a jurisdiction-specific risk that the shipping community needs to price and manage consciously.

For P&I Clubs, the question is whether existing cover responds adequately to an unlimited liability scenario. Standard oil pollution cover is typically written against the assumption that limitation is available under the LLMC or a comparable convention. Where the jurisdiction removes that cap, the exposure is theoretically unlimited and the adequacy of the underlying security becomes acute.

For shipowners and operators, flag state choice and routing decisions are ordinarily made without reference to the maritime liability regimes of coastal states. That calculus may need to be revisited for vessels transiting near a coastline, as the Wakashio was doing when she grounded. The lesson of the Wakashio is not only that navigational discipline is paramount; it is also that the legal consequences of a casualty vary by jurisdiction in ways that are not always intuitive.

For claimants, fishers, tourism operators, landowners, local authorities, the judgment is broadly favourable. It preserves the right to pursue unlimited claims for bunker oil pollution damage against the registered owner, and it does so in reliance on the plain terms of domestic legislation rather than through any judicial activism. Whether claimants can in practice recover unlimited sums will depend on the availability of assets and the terms of the applicable insurance arrangements.

The Larger Lesson: Convention Gaps in Dualist Systems

The Wakashio judgment is, at its core, a story about legislative drafting and the gap between accession and implementation. Mauritius ratified the LLMC76. It acceded to the Bunker Convention. It has now enacted the CLC/FUND Act. But the MSA of 2007 was drafted at a moment when some of these instruments had not yet entered into force for Mauritius, and the drafting of section 195 did not precisely replicate the convention language it was meant to reflect.

That gap, a few words in a single subsection, has produced an outcome where a vessel owner faces unlimited liability for a category of claim that every major maritime convention would cap. It is an outcome that the Legislature almost certainly did not intend, and which sits uncomfortably with Mauritius's status as a state party to the relevant instruments. The Court has done its job. The correction of this position now falls to Parliament.

In the interim, the Mauritian maritime sector, and the international shipping community engaging with it, needs to operate with clear eyes about the current state of the law.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Originally published 15 April 2026.