The Hague CAA's Second Annual Conference: Another Milestone For Aviation Dispute Resolution

The global aviation industry is as complex as it is immense and so faces a multitude of legal challenges including the potential for contractual disputes very specific in substance to the industry. Addressing these very challenges, last month at The Hague, nearly 120 attendees and over 30 speakers – including Sterlington vice chair, international and Hague Court of Arbitration for Aviation (CAA) chairperson and present founder Paul Jebely – gathered for the second annual Hague CAA Conference. The event brought together experts representing diverse sectors of the aviation industry: arbitration specialists, mediators, engineers, and business strategists – to share ideas about resolving disputes in this rapidly evolving sector.

One of the topics of discussion at the conference was news that the Hague Court of Arbitration for Aviation, which has an active caseload dating to 2024, is likely close to issuing its first arbitral award. This is a significant achievement for a new arbitral institution and serves as an indication that the Hague CAA is positioning to become a go-to forum for aviation-industry arbitration and mediation, much like the LMAA is for maritime matters. Additionally, there was optimism that the Hague CAA could potentially extend its reach to handle a wider breadth of contractual disputes pertaining to aerospace technology and infrastructure.

There was a strong focus on capturing the multifaceted nature of aviation disputes and the importance of drawing on the right expertise at the right time. Several presentations further highlighted how broad the aviation field truly is. By the end of the conference, the sense of community was undeniable, and much of that credit belongs to the Hague CAA for its vision and for fostering an environment where interesting conversations could flourish. Paul concluded the conference with a poignant speech, outlining the transformative journey in aviation dispute resolution and emphasizing gradual yet inevitable change and the Hague CAA's commitment to the aviation industry.

As a conference education sponsor, Sterlington was also proud to make the event more accessible to the next generation of aviation leaders. By providing free tickets for eligible students in aviation law, engineering, and business programs, the conference organizers ensured that these valuable discussions weren't confined to current practitioners.