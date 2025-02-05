ARTICLE
5 February 2025

The Advantages Of Malta Ship Registration For European Shipowners

AGPLAW | A.G. Paphitis & Co. LLC

Contributor

Established in 2006, AGP & Co is a highly reputable, dynamic, award winning and excellence driven Law Firm based in Cyprus with a strong international presence.
Malta, as one of the most prominent maritime hubs in the EU, provides shipowners with an attractive registration platform.
Stella Georgiadou
Europe's maritime industry is thriving, with shipowners constantly seeking ways to optimize their operations.

Malta, as one of the most prominent maritime hubs in the EU, provides shipowners with an attractive registration platform.

Why Malta?

EU Membership

Enjoy unrestricted access to EU ports and waters.

Tonnage Tax System

Exemptions on income derived from shipping operations.

Strong Legal Framework

English-speaking jurisdiction with a well-established maritime law system.

Flag Quality

Listed on the Paris MoU White List and recognized for its safety and compliance standards.

How AGPLAW Supports European Shipowners

  • Tailored Solutions: We customize our services to fit the unique needs of European clients.
  • Compliance Expertise: Ensuring full adherence to EU and international regulations.
  • Fast-Track Services: Expedite your registration process with our efficient workflows.

Conclusion

Malta offers the perfect blend of efficiency and cost-effectiveness for European shipowners. Partner with AGPLAW to simplify your registration under the Malta flag.

Stella Georgiadou
