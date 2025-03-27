Important Update For Individuals Registered With The RCS: Luxembourg National Identification Numbers

A&O Shearman was formed in 2024 via the merger of two historic firms, Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling. With nearly 4,000 lawyers globally, we are equally fluent in English law, U.S. law and the laws of the world’s most dynamic markets.
The Luxembourg Business Registers (LBR) recently
published
a notice in relation to the Luxembourg national
identification numbers (LNIN) of individuals that need to be
registered with the Luxembourg trade and companies register
(RCS).
The formality of filing with the RCS to update LNIN will remain
free of charge until May 31, 2025. From June 1, 2025, this service
will be subject to a fee. If the LNINs are not updated, the LBR
reserves the right to restrict access to the filing formalities for
the relevant entities registered with the RCS. The RCS indicates
that this restriction will be enforced from October 1, 2025.
The LBR also reminded that there is no specific legal deadline
for correcting registered Luxembourg addresses to ensure they
comply with the Registre national des localités et
des rues. This update can be carried out simultaneously with
any mandatory filings with the RCS, such as during the registration
of the renewal of directors' or managers' mandates.