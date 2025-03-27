Important Update For Individuals Registered With The RCS: Luxembourg National Identification Numbers

A&O Shearman was formed in 2024 via the merger of two historic firms, Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling. With nearly 4,000 lawyers globally, we are equally fluent in English law, U.S. law and the laws of the world’s most dynamic markets. This combination creates a new kind of law firm, one built to achieve unparalleled outcomes for our clients on their most complex, multijurisdictional matters – everywhere in the world. A firm that advises at the forefront of the forces changing the current of global business and that is unrivalled in its global strength. Our clients benefit from the collective experience of teams who work with many of the world’s most influential companies and institutions, and have a history of precedent-setting innovations. Together our lawyers advise more than a third of NYSE-listed businesses, a fifth of the NASDAQ and a notable proportion of the London Stock Exchange, the Euronext, Euronext Paris and the Tokyo and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges.

The Luxembourg Business Registers (LBR) recently published a notice in relation to the Luxembourg national identification numbers (LNIN) of individuals that need to be registered with the Luxembourg trade and companies register (RCS).

The formality of filing with the RCS to update LNIN will remain free of charge until May 31, 2025. From June 1, 2025, this service will be subject to a fee. If the LNINs are not updated, the LBR reserves the right to restrict access to the filing formalities for the relevant entities registered with the RCS. The RCS indicates that this restriction will be enforced from October 1, 2025.

The LBR also reminded that there is no specific legal deadline for correcting registered Luxembourg addresses to ensure they comply with the Registre national des localités et des rues. This update can be carried out simultaneously with any mandatory filings with the RCS, such as during the registration of the renewal of directors' or managers' mandates.

For further information on the LNIN requirements, please refer to our previous e-Alert.

