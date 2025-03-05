M&A und Verhandlung

HWZ Hochschule für Wirtschaft Zürich, Vortrag - CAS Wirtschaftsrecht
On Friday, 28 February 2025, Raphael Annasohn, Julian Lindt, and Bernhard Trösch (Everstride), as guest lecturer, had speaking engagements at a seminar on M&A as part of the CAS in Business Law at HWZ Zurich. Topics covered in the seminar included different types of M&A transactions, the transaction process from an M&A advisor's perspective (Everstride), an examination of share purchase agreements and asset purchase agreements, purchase price mechanisms in M&A transactions, and due diligence. The CAS in Business Law at HWZ was primarily aimed at non-lawyers who want to acquire in-depth knowledge of business law, such as professionals from sales, project management, finance, risk, operations, IT, or compliance.
