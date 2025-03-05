M&A und Verhandlung

Bär & Karrer is a renowned Swiss law firm with more than 170 lawyers in Zurich, Geneva, Lugano and Zug. Our core business is advising our clients on innovative and complex transactions and representing them in litigation, arbitration and regulatory proceedings. Our clients range from multinational corporations to private individuals in Switzerland and around the world.

HWZ Hochschule für Wirtschaft Zürich, Vortrag - CAS Wirtschaftsrecht

On Friday, 28 February 2025, Raphael Annasohn, Julian Lindt, and Bernhard Trösch (Everstride), as guest lecturer, had speaking engagements at a seminar on M&A as part of the CAS in Business Law at HWZ Zurich. Topics covered in the seminar included different types of M&A transactions, the transaction process from an M&A advisor's perspective (Everstride), an examination of share purchase agreements and asset purchase agreements, purchase price mechanisms in M&A transactions, and due diligence. The CAS in Business Law at HWZ was primarily aimed at non-lawyers who want to acquire in-depth knowledge of business law, such as professionals from sales, project management, finance, risk, operations, IT, or compliance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.