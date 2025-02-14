Hyatt Announces Public Offer On Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has entered into an agreement to acquire all issued and outstanding shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has entered into an agreement with Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. under which an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Hyatt will acquire all issued and outstanding shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. for USD 13.50 per share (total deal value USD 2.6 billion).

Playa is a leading owner and operator of all-inclusive resorts in Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica and its portfolio includes high-quality resorts in iconic locations and strategically important markets. The pending acquisition provides an opportunity to secure long-term management agreements for Hyatt's luxury all-inclusive Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara branded properties and marks the next step on a significant growth journey for Hyatt's all-inclusive portfolio.

The acquisition is anticipated to close later this year, subject to Playa shareholder and regulatory approval as well as other customary closing conditions.