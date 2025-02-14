Hyatt Announces Public Offer On Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has entered into an agreement to acquire all issued and outstanding shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.
Hyatt Hotels Corporation has entered into an agreement with Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. under which an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Hyatt will acquire all issued and outstanding shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. for USD 13.50 per share (total deal value USD 2.6 billion).
Playa is a leading owner and operator of all-inclusive resorts in Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica and its portfolio includes high-quality resorts in iconic locations and strategically important markets. The pending acquisition provides an opportunity to secure long-term management agreements for Hyatt's luxury all-inclusive Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara branded properties and marks the next step on a significant growth journey for Hyatt's all-inclusive portfolio.
The acquisition is anticipated to close later this year, subject to Playa shareholder and regulatory approval as well as other customary closing conditions.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.
