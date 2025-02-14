ARTICLE
14 February 2025

Hyatt Announces Public Offer On Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.

LL
Loyens & Loeff

Contributor

Loyens & Loeff logo
Explore Firm Details
Hyatt Hotels Corporation has entered into an agreement to acquire all issued and outstanding shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.
Worldwide Corporate/Commercial Law
Michel Van Agt,Eline Viersen,Louis Lutz
+7 Authors

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has entered into an agreement to acquire all issued and outstanding shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has entered into an agreement with Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. under which an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Hyatt will acquire all issued and outstanding shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. for USD 13.50 per share (total deal value USD 2.6 billion).

Playa is a leading owner and operator of all-inclusive resorts in Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica and its portfolio includes high-quality resorts in iconic locations and strategically important markets. The pending acquisition provides an opportunity to secure long-term management agreements for Hyatt's luxury all-inclusive Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara branded properties and marks the next step on a significant growth journey for Hyatt's all-inclusive portfolio.

The acquisition is anticipated to close later this year, subject to Playa shareholder and regulatory approval as well as other customary closing conditions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Michel Van Agt
Michel Van Agt
Photo of Eline Viersen
Eline Viersen
Photo of Menno Baks
Menno Baks
Photo of Louis Lutz
Louis Lutz
Photo of Sandrine Lekkerkerker
Sandrine Lekkerkerker
Photo of Philippe Hezer
Philippe Hezer
Photo of Gearte Sijens
Gearte Sijens
Photo of Angélica Retsjkina
Angélica Retsjkina
Photo of Sander Pals
Sander Pals
Photo of Ingrid van Woudenberg
Ingrid van Woudenberg
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More