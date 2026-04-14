In Session: Property Law Revision – Dr. Phyllis Aquilina X GħSL (Podcast)

Just in time for the 2026 exam season, Ganado In Session returns with another revision-focused podcast – this time tailored for second-year law students tackling CVL 2008, Law of Property.

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Just in time for the 2026 exam season, Ganado In Session returns with another revision-focused podcast – this time tailored for second-year law students tackling CVL 2008, Law of Property.

In this episode, GħSL’s Academic Officer (2026–2027) Avril Cassar Zammit is joined by Dr. Phyllis Aquilina for a clear and structured walkthrough of key property law concepts. From foundational notions like patrimony and ownership to more complex areas such as co-ownership and servitudes, this session is designed to reinforce your understanding and support your exam preparation.

Whether you’re looking to consolidate your notes, clarify difficult topics, or refine your exam technique, this episode is your go-to revision companion.

Brought to you in collaboration with GħSL and supported by Ganado Advocates.

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