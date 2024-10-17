Webinar: Third-Party Funding In Switzerland: Focus On Arbitration, Enforcement And Asset Recovery

This webinar will cover third-party funding in Switzerland with a focus on arbitration, enforcement and asset recovery.

Swiss Legal Finance (SLF), as a leading player in third-party litigation and arbitration funding in Switzerland, will be presenting the practice of litigation funding, its implementation, as well as the advantages for the lawyer and the plaintiffs.

SLF provides tailored financial solutions for a wide range of cases. Whether local or international SLF is equipped to support and fund even the most complex disputes. Our expertise, combined with secured capital reserves, ensures that clients have the the support they need to pursue justice, without financial constraints.

Mr Charles Adams, former United States Ambassador to Finland, will then discuss the role of arbitration in Switzerland, both domestic and international, and the specific features of funding depending on the arbitration rules chosen by the parties. Switzerland is one of the world's most popular arbitration venues, a neutral jurisdiction that has discreetly hosted numerous arbitrations since the beginning of the 20th century.

Then, Mrs Sandrine Giroud, President of the Geneva Bar Association, will explain the particular aspects of enforcing foreign decisions in Switzerland, detailing the procedure for seizing and recovering assets.

The webinar will conclude with a Q&A session and open discussion on the topics presented.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.