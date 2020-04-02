Airport Closure
On the 21st of March 2020, the Government issued an order of a travel ban on persons coming to Malta, and from Malta to all other countries.
The following are exempt from the above travel ban: cargo flights, ferry flights, humanitarian flights, repatriation flights, cargo ships including container ships, ro-ro vessels carrying goods and essential commodities and tankers loaded with essential fuels. Moreover, the Superintendent of Public Health may, in her absolute discretion, issue an exemption from this issue wherein the opinion of the said Superintendent, the travel of certain persons or goods is deemed to be essential.
Quarantine Period
- Persons entering Malta from any other country from 13:00CET on 13 March 2020 onwards must spend 14 days in mandatory quarantine, which 14 days start from the last day that they were in any of these countries.
- Persons entering Malta after having travelled in any of the following countries at any time from 27 February 2020 onwards must spend 14 days in mandatory quarantine, which 14 days start from the last day that they were in any of these countries:
- Italy
- China (including Hong Kong)
- Singapore
- Japan
- Iran
- South Korea
- Persons entering Malta after having travelled in any of the following countries at any time from 11 March 2020 onwards must spend 14 days in mandatory quarantine, which 14 days start from the last day that they were in any of these countries:
- Spain
- Germany
- France
- Switzerland
- Persons living in the same households as any of the above persons must also spend 14 days in mandatory quarantine.
Penalties
The above obligations in relation to mandatory quarantine as a precautionary measure are enforced by law and thus failure to observe these obligations will result in fines of €3,000 every time such order is breached.
By virtue of Legal Notice 99 of 2020 which shall come into force on the 23rd of March 2020, the Superintendent of Public Health orders that any person who is diagnosed as suffering from Covid-19, shall upon receiving an oral or written order from the Superintendent of Public Health, submit himself to self-isolation and shall remain in self-isolation until the Superintendent of Public Health revokes such oral or written order. Any person who fails to abide by this proviso shall be liable to pay a penalty of EUR 10,000 for each and every time such obligation is breached. This order also applies to persons who live in the same residence.
Identity Malta Agency – Work Permits
- Currently, Identity Malta will not be accepting new single permit applications except for highly-skilled workers and medical professionals.
- New single permit applications for highly-skilled workers and medical professionals should be submitted online via http://singlepermit.gov.mt after sending a registration email to ima@gov.mt.
- Employers can submit requests for renewals and change in employment to http://singlepermit.gov.mt after registering via email on onlinesinglepermit.ima@gov.mt.
- EU nationals who wish to renew their residency document are advised to contact the Expatriates Unit on ima@gov.mt.
- Third-country nationals, who are physically in Malta and were issued with an approval in principle, can submit their application for a residence permit after 14 days from their date of arrival in Malta.
- Applicants who need to extend their interim period should send their request on ima@gov.mt.
- Live-in carers and healthcare professionals whose single permit is about to expire can send an email to medical@gov.mt and have their permit automatically extended by a return email of authorisation for a period of three months. These include nurses, nurse assistants, staff nurse, doctors, professors, health carers, assistant carers, carer supervisors, health specialists and locum medical officers (anaesthesia).
- The process of issuing new residency documents to UK nationals residing in Malta is being suspended until further notice. Moreover, those who have received an appointment letter will still be seen to on the dates indicated.
- Applicants should only turn up at Identity Malta's premises on the instructions of the Expatriates Unit.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.