At this time of great uncertainty, we hope it is useful to offer you an update on the operation of the BVI litigation market.
The BVI Commercial Court has introduced proactive measures to ensure minimal interruption to its operations, whilst ensuring public health is not jeopardized. BVI has therefore moved to a system of virtual hearings. Conyers conducted the first such hearing today. All filings have now moved to an e-filing system to lessen the risk of any spread of Covid-19 whilst maintaining efficient operations.
Matters that are presently listed will be assessed for their suitability for virtual hearings, but we are confident that the majority of our existing scheduled hearings will proceed.
In addition, new matters are also being listed for virtual hearing, and we are here to help and advise on how best to ensure that matters are disposed of as effectively as possible, despite the challenges that the world is facing.
Both Conyers and the BVI Court system are drawing on our experience of operating seamlessly after the impact of Hurricane Irma, when we conducted a five week trial just weeks after a devastating storm hit the BVI.
Our dedicated team of BVI resident litigators are working without interruption, whilst observing all recognised health guidelines, to ensure that our clients' interests continue to be protected and advanced in these difficult times.
