Vietnam’s IPO Moment: From Frontier Market To The Global Investment Map

Why Vietnam’s FTSE Emerging Market Upgrade Could Open a New Chapter for IPOs, International Capital and Corporate Growth

Vietnam has spent three decades establishing itself as one of Asia’s most successful destinations for foreign direct investment. The next chapter may increasingly be about something different: foreign portfolio investment and international capital markets.

That chapter has now begun.

FTSE Russell has reclassified Vietnam from Frontier Market to Secondary Emerging Market, effective from 21 September 2026. Vietnamese equities are consequently becoming eligible for inclusion in the FTSE Global Equity Index Series, including major international benchmarks such as the FTSE Emerging Markets Index, FTSE All-World and FTSE Global All Cap. Implementation is being phased through September 2027. (LSEG⁠)

This is much more than a change of label.

For Vietnamese companies considering an initial public offering, it has the potential to change the audience to which they can tell their equity story.

From an FDI Success Story to a Capital-Markets Story

Vietnam is already deeply integrated into the global economy.

For years, multinational companies have been attracted by Vietnam’s manufacturing capabilities, expanding consumer market, strategic position in Asian supply chains and extensive network of trade agreements.

Its capital markets, however, have not historically achieved the same level of international integration.

That gap is beginning to narrow.

The World Bank estimates that Vietnam’s FTSE upgrade could generate approximately US$3–5 billion of additional portfolio inflows in the first few years, with considerably greater flows potentially possible by 2030 if further reforms continue. (World Bank⁠)

The significance for Vietnam therefore extends beyond additional liquidity.

It represents an opportunity to connect some of Vietnam’s most promising companies with a much deeper international pool of institutional capital.

And that makes IPOs particularly interesting.

A New Equation for Vietnamese IPOs

Historically, an attractive Vietnamese company contemplating an IPO principally had to ask:

Can we successfully access Vietnam’s domestic capital market?

Increasingly, management and shareholders should be asking a broader question:

How do we structure our company and our IPO so that we can become investable for international institutional investors?

That is a fundamentally different proposition.

Emerging-market classification puts Vietnam onto the radar of a broader universe of global asset managers, emerging-market funds and index-oriented investors.

FTSE Russell’s decision also follows important improvements to market accessibility, including the non-prefunding mechanism for foreign institutional investors, a formal failed-trade process and simplification of investor account opening. (LSEG⁠)

For prospective issuers, therefore, the opportunity is not simply to complete an IPO.

The greater ambition should be to create an internationally investable Vietnamese public company.

IPO → Liquidity → International Investors → Index Eligibility

There is an important distinction.

FTSE’s upgrade does not mean that every company conducting an IPO in Vietnam will automatically receive international institutional investment or enter an FTSE index.

Individual companies must satisfy applicable requirements relating to matters such as market capitalization, liquidity, free float and investability.

But precisely because of this, the strategic preparation of an IPO becomes considerably more important.

For a sufficiently large and attractive issuer, management can begin thinking about a pathway that looks like this:

Corporate restructuring → IPO readiness → institutional-quality governance → IPO → meaningful free float → liquidity → international investor participation → potential index eligibility

This transforms the IPO from a financing event into part of a company’s longer-term international capital strategy.

The International Investor Will Demand More

There is another side to the opportunity.

Emerging-market status will not lower the standards expected from Vietnamese issuers.

It is likely to raise them.

International institutional investors will scrutinize corporate governance, financial reporting, transparency, related-party transactions, shareholder protections, foreign ownership restrictions, management quality, ESG issues and the liquidity available following listing.

Vietnamese companies seeking international capital therefore need to start preparing well before filing an IPO application.

The strongest candidates will increasingly be companies capable of combining a compelling Vietnam growth story with governance and disclosure standards that international institutions can understand and trust.

That preparation may require 12–24 months rather than several months immediately preceding an IPO.

A Particularly Interesting Opportunity for FDI Companies

One potentially transformative development concerns foreign-invested enterprises operating in Vietnam.

Despite the enormous importance of the FDI sector to Vietnam’s economy, foreign-invested companies remain dramatically underrepresented on Vietnam’s stock exchanges.

Vietnamese authorities are now examining how more high-quality FDI enterprises can participate in the domestic capital market. Recent figures cited by Vietnam’s State Securities Commission show that only a very small number of FDI enterprises have historically become listed or registered for trading, despite the FDI sector’s enormous contribution to the economy. (Bizhub⁠)

That represents an opportunity.

Vietnam hosts sophisticated businesses in manufacturing, technology, logistics, healthcare, consumer products, renewable energy and industrial supply chains.

If even part of this corporate universe ultimately becomes accessible through Vietnam’s public equity markets, the composition and international perception of the Vietnamese stock market could change substantially.

Which Sectors Could Attract International Attention?

The next generation of Vietnamese IPO candidates may increasingly reflect the structural transformation of the economy itself.

Potentially interesting areas include:

Technology and digital infrastructure; semiconductor and electronics supply chains; data centers; renewable and conventional energy infrastructure; logistics and ports; healthcare; advanced manufacturing; consumer businesses; financial services; industrial real estate; and businesses serving Vietnam’s rapidly expanding middle class.

FTSE Russell’s own research highlights Vietnam’s manufacturing-driven economic transformation, its growing role in global technology supply chains, continuing FDI inflows, urbanization and rising household incomes as important structural characteristics of the market. (LSEG⁠)

This means that international investors are not simply being offered another stock exchange.

They are gaining greater access to one of Asia’s major economic transformation stories.

The Window Is Opening Now

The timing is particularly interesting.

Vietnam’s inclusion in the FTSE Global Equity Index Series is being implemented in four stages between September 2026 and September 2027, with 10% of the applicable investability weight introduced initially, followed by 20%, 35% and 35% in subsequent tranches. (LSEG⁠)

This creates a transition period during which global investors, brokers, investment banks and companies themselves will increasingly examine Vietnam through an emerging-market lens.

For companies contemplating an IPO in 2027, 2028 or thereafter, the preparation should therefore begin now.

Companies need to examine their corporate structures, licenses, foreign ownership position, governance, financial statements, disclosure systems, material contracts, land rights, tax exposures and regulatory compliance long before entering the formal IPO process.

The objective should be straightforward:

When international capital arrives, be ready for it.

Vietnam’s Bigger Capital-Market Ambition

The FTSE upgrade should also be viewed as a milestone rather than an endpoint.

Vietnam has set ambitious objectives for expanding its equity market, while continued capital-market reform could ultimately support the country’s longer-term ambition of achieving Emerging Market recognition from MSCI as well. (World Bank⁠)

That matters because Vietnam’s economic development will require enormous amounts of private capital.

Historically, much of that financing has come through banks or foreign direct investment.

A deeper equity market creates a third channel: allowing growing Vietnamese businesses to raise long-term capital directly from domestic and international investors.

That could prove particularly important for infrastructure, technology, energy and the next generation of Vietnamese national champions.

Vietnam’s IPO Moment

For international investors, Vietnam’s Emerging Market upgrade provides another reason to examine a country that has already become an essential part of Asian manufacturing and global supply chains.

For Vietnamese companies, however, the message may be even more important.

The potential investor universe is becoming larger.

The companies that benefit most will not necessarily be those that rush to market first.

They will be those that prepare best.

Companies capable of combining Vietnam’s extraordinary growth story with international standards of governance, transparency, liquidity and investor protection will be best positioned to attract the new pools of capital looking at the country.

Vietnam spent the past three decades convincing the world to build factories, businesses and supply chains here.

The next challenge is to convince the world to invest in Vietnam’s companies themselves.

The FTSE Emerging Market upgrade may prove to be one of the moments when that next chapter truly began.