Thailand's Updated Guidelines On Kratom In Food And Herbal Products

Kratom (Mitragyna speciosa) was once listed as a prohibited substance under the Narcotics Act. Kratom was then removed from the narcotics list in 2021 and is now regulated under the Kratom Plant Act B.E. 2565 (2022), which allows the trading, use, import, and export of kratom. Furthermore, the Ministry of Public Health has allowed the use of kratom in food and drink, food supplements, and herbal products. Anyone who wishes to launch kratom food or herbal products must first obtain a product license from the Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

On September 4, 2024, the Thai FDA announced guidelines specifically for powdered kratom leaves and kratom leaf extracts (using water or ethanol as solvents) as ingredients in food supplements. These guidelines aim to provide business operators with a clear framework for launching kratom-based food products in Thailand.

Key points from these guidelines include:

Raw material specifications and standards : Powdered kratom leaves and kratom leaf extracts must contain at least the prescribed amount of mitragynine (one of the primary active compounds in kratom) as a marker of quality. For example, mitragynine must account for at least 1% by mass for powdered kratom leaves.

Kratom as an Herbal Product

In addition to food products, kratom can also be approved as an herbal product under the Thai FDA's Herbal Product Division. The requirements for registering kratom products as herbal products are distinct and include:

Herbal product specifications and standards : Kratom used in herbal products must adhere to strict quality and purity standards. This includes thorough testing for contaminants and verification of active ingredient concentrations. These stringent requirements ensure the safety and efficacy of kratom herbal products for consumers. The Herbal Product Division also provides guidelines for the registration of kratom leaf concentrates extracted using water and kratom leaf aqueous solutions. The guidelines specify that the amount of mitragynine must not exceed one milligram per day.

Market Implications

The approval of kratom as a food or herbal product presents significant opportunities for both local and international producers. In Thailand, the number of approved kratom products remains relatively low, indicating substantial room for market expansion. Businesses can now legally cultivate, produce, and sell kratom if they adhere to the regulatory standards set by the Thai FDA. This regulatory clarity is anticipated to stimulate growth in the kratom market in terms of both domestic sales and export potential.

