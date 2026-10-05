Insight Newsletter - Issue 3 | 2026

Dear Reader,

The lull over the Santa Marija holiday shutdown marks the turning point of the year for FinanceMalta's team, as the focus turns squarely onto the upcoming annual conference. This year's event will be held over two days, 11 November and 12 November, and once again is shaping up to be a not-to-be-missed event that evaluates the past and sets the agenda for the future. With this latter point in mind, this year's theme is appropriately enough "Financing the Next Generation Economy". We hope that you will be among the many joining us this year.

The past quarter of 2026 has been dedicated to two pillars: boosting the calendar of events for our members; and exploring potential international cooperation for long-term development of this sector.

Strengthening Malta's presence in strategic markets has always been a key priority when it comes to promoting the jurisdiction's capabilities, as it is an important way to create new opportunities for the extensive financial services ecosystem.

How can we do this? The key is to get the message out there that Malta can provide what investors and businesses are seeking. As our Chairman George Vella said during the annual summer networking event, they are looking for jurisdictions that can combine regulatory certainty and specialist expertise with strong international connectivity, areas where Malta ticks the right boxes.

Indeed, one of the latest events being planned for next year's calendar is a financial services event in New York, which FinanceMalta is discussing with relevant stakeholders, including the US Embassy. The move follows the introduction of direct flights between the US and Malta, as well as the rising interest in the jurisdiction for family offices and FinTech, to name but two sectors.

The networking event was also an opportunity to present FinanceMalta's annual report, which highlighted the importance of this sector, which employs over 18,000 this year, with a substantial impact on the country's gross value-added.

Our role at FinanceMalta remains ensuring strategic engagement in key markets, building relationships that support investment, innovation and long-term growth across the sector.

The annual conference will be an opportunity to verify the impact of what has been happening over the past year, as well as to identify any areas that require a sector-wide focus for progress.

The last quarter of this year remains full of potential and we are looking forward to ending the year having achieved what we set out to do all those months ago.

We hope you enjoy this edition, and we invite you to explore the full articles on the FinanceMalta website.

George Vella

Chairman

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