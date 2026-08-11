The Price Of Ownership: Legal Title And Finance Leasing In Uganda

Finance leasing is everywhere in Uganda. From heavy transport vehicles to agricultural machinery and solar energy systems, businesses rely on leasing structures to acquire assets without paying the full price upfront. For banks and asset finance providers, these transactions represent a significant and growing part of their portfolios.

The Supreme Court of Uganda recently delivered a landmark judgment in Sebasif Group Enterprises v DFCU Bank. The decision tackles the allocation of risk in finance leasing, the limits of exclusion clauses, and the obligation of lessors to ensure good title to leased assets.

The implications are significant. Sebasif establishes that a financier who takes legal title to an asset cannot simply disclaim responsibility for that title’s validity, no matter what the standard form agreement says.

Brief facts

Sebasif Group Enterprises (the lessee) identified a truck for a transportation contract and introduced the supplier to the lessor, Uganda Leasing Company (now part of DFCU Bank). The lessor financed the purchase registered the vehicle in its own name, and retained the logbook The lessee took possession and honored its payment obligations throughout the lease.

The vehicle turned out to have been stolen from Kenya. The registration numbers were fraudulent, and the logbook belonged to a different vehicle. Despite this, the lessee completed all payments and exercised the purchase option. The lessor could not transfer ownership because it had never acquired valid title.

The Lessee sued the lessor in the High Court and succeeded. The Court of Appeal reversed that decision, holding that the lessor was protected by the exclusion clauses. The Supreme Court unanimously restored the High Court’s finding of fundamental breach and awarded UGX 70,000,000 in general damages with interest.

Understanding finance leasing

A finance lease is a three-way arrangement: the lessee identifies the asset and supplier; the lessor provides funds, purchases the asset, and retains legal title; and the lessee takes possession, bearing the costs of use. Rental payments are structured so the financier recovers its capital and earns a return. At the end of the lease, the lessee typically has an option to purchase the asset at a nominal price.

The lessor's role is fundamentally that of a financier. Retaining legal title serves two purposes: it secures the financier's investment, and it provides the mechanism through which ownership is ultimately transferred when the lessee exercises the purchase option.

Distinguishing finance leases from other structures

The Supreme Court distinguished finance leases from hire purchase (where title passes automatically upon final payment), vehicle loans (where the borrower owns the asset from the outset), and outright purchases (where ownership transfers immediately). These distinctions matter because DFCU sought to characterise its ownership as merely nominal, a formality to secure repayment. The Supreme Court rejected this, holding that registered ownership carries real legal consequences, including the obligation to ensure good title and to transfer it when the purchase option is exercised. Notably, no equivalent of the Hire Purchase Act exists for finance leases in Uganda. Sebasif brings that regulatory gap into sharp relief.

The Supreme Court's analysis

Quiet Possession and Good Title

The Supreme Court held that the obligation to provide quiet possession is fundamental to any lease. The lessor, as registered owner, bore the obligation to acquire good title. Its failure to do so, resulting in repeated impoundments that rendered the vehicle unusable, constituted a fundamental breach.

Proprietary risk and mechanical risk

The Court introduced a critical distinction between proprietary risk and mechanical risk. In a finance lease, the lessee assumes the mechanical risk, the suitability, roadworthiness, and physical condition of the asset, because the lessee selected it. The lessor, however, retains the proprietary risk: the legal validity of the title upon which the entire transaction rests.

The Court of Appeal had erred by blurring these categories. The Supreme Court held that a "Selection of Equipment" clause does not relieve the lessor of its non-delegable duty to acquire valid legal title. In practical terms, exclusion clauses may validly allocate mechanical risk to the lessee, but they cannot allocate proprietary risk.

Nemo Dat Quod Non Habet

The Court also grounded the decision in the nemo dat principle: no one can give what they do not have. Since the vehicle was stolen and the registration documents fraudulently obtained, the supplier had no title to pass. The lessor therefore acquired no proprietary interest, and the lease was void from the outset. The exemption clauses could not override this foundational principle of property law.

Exclusion clauses under scrutiny

The lessor relied on broadly drafted exclusion clauses that disclaimed all warranties as to title, description, value, condition, and fitness for purpose, and that directed the lessee to pursue the supplier rather than the lessor for any defects.

The Supreme Court refused to enforce these clauses. The reasoning was threefold: the lessee was seeking to enforce a fundamental express term (the obligation to transfer title upon exercise of the purchase option); a lessor cannot simultaneously claim the right to receive rentals whilst disclaiming any proprietary interest; and where the transaction is void for want of title, there is no contractual foundation upon which exclusion clauses can operate.

This approach is consistent with both Ugandan statute and international instruments, including the UNIDROIT Convention on International Financial Leasing, which provides that parties may not derogate from the warranty of quiet possession where the title defect derives from the lessor's own conduct.

Importantly, the Court did not declare exclusion clauses invalid as a general proposition. The principle is more nuanced: exclusion clauses cannot excuse a party from performing obligations that go to the root of the bargain, and they cannot operate where valid proprietary title does not exist.

Who bears the due diligence burden?

It was undisputed that the lessee had identified the vehicle and introduced the supplier. The lessor argued that the lessee therefore assumed all risks associated with the asset.

The Supreme Court rejected this. The duty to ascertain ownership rests on the leasing company as registered owner: a financier with the power to cause registration in its name must apply the same skill to ensure valid title exists. The lessee's introduction of the supplier does not, absent fraud by the lessee, excuse the lessor from verifying official records.

This reasoning is consistent with the UNIDROIT Model Law on Leasing, which provides that where a lessor fails to assign its rights under the supply agreement to the lessee, the lessor is deemed to have assumed the supplier's duties and becomes directly liable.

In our view, the Court's approach appropriately balances the interests of financiers and customers. The lessee selects the asset and should bear the risk that it is mechanically sound. But the lessor acquires legal title and advances funds. It must satisfy itself that the title it acquires is valid.

Practical implications

The decision requires financial institutions and leasing companies to reconsider several aspects of their operations:

Title due diligence. Financiers cannot rely solely on supplier representations. Independent verification through official registries is required, particularly for high-value and used assets.

Financiers cannot rely solely on supplier representations. Independent verification through official registries is required, particularly for high-value and used assets. Standard form agreements. Broadly drafted exclusion clauses disclaiming all title warranties will not protect a lessor where the defect goes to the root of the transaction.

Broadly drafted exclusion clauses disclaiming all title warranties will not protect a lessor where the defect goes to the root of the transaction. Risk allocation. The distinction between mechanical risk and proprietary risk should be clearly articulated. Clauses allocating risk to the lessee should specify they relate to the physical condition of the asset, not the validity of the lessor's title.

The distinction between mechanical risk and proprietary risk should be clearly articulated. Clauses allocating risk to the lessee should specify they relate to the physical condition of the asset, not the validity of the lessor's title. Purchase options. The lessor must be able to transfer valid title when the lessee exercises the purchase option. Failure to do so constitutes fundamental breach.

The lessor must be able to transfer valid title when the lessee exercises the purchase option. Failure to do so constitutes fundamental breach. Broader application. The reasoning extends beyond motor vehicles to equipment leasing, agricultural finance, solar asset finance, and motorcycle financing.

The case for legislative reform

There is no statutory framework governing finance leasing in Uganda. Finance leases are governed by common law principles, general contract law, and the terms of the parties' agreement. Previous efforts to introduce dedicated legislation, including the Financial Leasing Bill 2012, did not result in enacted law. In our view, Sebasif strengthens the case for dedicated finance leasing legislation. A well-drafted statute would provide clarity on rights and obligations, establish mandatory protections, and give the market the certainty it needs to support continued growth in asset finance.

Conclusion

This dispute was about more than a single motor vehicle. It exposed the limits of standard form contracts in finance leasing. The Supreme Court draws a clear line: a lessor who takes legal title to an asset assumes proprietary risk, and no exclusion clause can contract that risk away. Ownership is not a formality. It carries legal consequences that the financier must accept.

The decision should prompt a review of leasing documentation, due diligence processes, and risk allocation frameworks across the industry and renew the call for Parliament to enact the finance leasing legislation that Uganda's growing asset finance market requires.