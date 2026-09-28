A landlord or tenant may rely on an outdated article, confuse rent-change notice with eviction notice, or apply another emirate’s rules to Dubai property.

Dubai Landlord-Tenant Law is spread across an original law, amendments, rent legislation, RDC procedure, and newer activity-specific rules. The correct instrument depends on the issue.

Quick Answer Dubai Landlord-Tenant Law centers on Law No. 26 of 2007, as amended by Law No. 33 of 2008. The amended text controls registration, rent review, notice, eviction, re-letting restrictions, and other replaced provisions. Decree No. 43 of 2013 sets rent-increase bands. Decree No. 26 of 2013 establishes the Rent Disputes Settlement Centre, its jurisdiction, mediation, appeals, and enforcement. Article 14 normally requires 90 days’ notice to amend lease terms. Article 25 applies different eviction grounds, including a 12-month expiry notice for sale, owner use, demolition, or qualifying restoration. Dubai Law No. 4 of 2026 regulates shared housing. The legal result depends on the property, lease, notice, conduct, forum, dates, and documents.

Detailed Legal Explanation

The main instruments within Dubai Landlord-Tenant Law

Law No. 26 of 2007 regulates the relationship between landlords and tenants in Dubai. Law No. 33 of 2008 superseded Articles 2, 3, 4, 9, 13, 14, 15, 25, 26, 29, and 36.

The amended provisions must be read with the articles that remain in force. Relying on the original 2007 wording can produce the wrong scope, notice period, or eviction analysis.

Decree No. 43 of 2013 controls maximum rent increases at renewal. Decree No. 26 of 2013 creates the specialized RDC framework.

Dubai Law No. 4 of 2026 adds a separate framework for the occupancy and management of shared housing. It does not replace the ordinary tenancy laws in every case.

Scope of the amended tenancy law

Article 3, as amended, applies to land and real property leased in Dubai. It excludes property provided free of rent as employee accommodation.

Other emirates have different tenancy statutes and forums. A property address, governing law, free zone, and agreement type should be confirmed before Dubai rules are applied.

Lease content and Ejari registration

Article 4 requires the lease to identify the property, purpose, term, rent, payment method, and owner where the landlord is not the owner.

Article 4(2) requires the lease and amendments to be registered with RERA. Ejari is the practical record used for many administrative and RDC purposes.

Renewal, continued occupation, and unilateral termination

Article 6 provides for renewal where the tenant remains after expiry without landlord objection. The renewal is for the same term or one year, whichever is shorter.

Article 7 prevents unilateral termination during the lease term. Early termination usually requires a contractual clause, later agreement, or applicable legal ground.

Rent review and the 90-day notice rule

Article 13 permits the parties to reconsider rent and other terms before renewal. If they cannot agree, the RDC may determine fair rent using Article 9 criteria.

Article 14 requires at least 90 days’ notice before expiry when either party wants to amend lease terms, unless the parties agreed another arrangement.

Article 14 does not create a universal statutory nonrenewal notice. Departure obligations and handover notice may instead depend on the lease and relevant legal facts.

Decree No. 43 of 2013 sets increase bands by comparing current rent with the average for similar property. The permitted maximum ranges from zero to 20 percent.

The current official Smart Rental Index should be checked with accurate property and contract information. Listing prices and general market opinions do not replace the official result.

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Landlord obligations

Article 15 requires the landlord to deliver the property in a condition that permits the agreed use. The parties may make a specific completion arrangement for unfinished property.

Article 16 generally requires the landlord to perform necessary maintenance and repair unless the parties agree otherwise. The lease allocation and type of work matter.

Article 34 prohibits the landlord from cutting services or disturbing the tenant’s use. Official explanatory notes issued in 2026 clarify documentation and intervention for qualifying interference.

Tenant obligations

Article 19 requires timely rent payment and appropriate care of the property. The tenant should not make changes or conduct maintenance without permission, except where agreed.

Article 21 requires the property to be returned in the condition received, excluding ordinary wear and tear or damage beyond the tenant’s control.

Article 23 prevents removal of improvements installed by the tenant unless otherwise agreed. Handover terms should address fixtures, restoration, keys, utilities, and the deposit.

Eviction during the lease

Article 25(1) lists limited grounds for eviction before expiry. They include nonpayment, unauthorized subletting, illegal use, specified vacancy, serious damage, misuse, collapse risk, and certain breaches.

Nonpayment generally requires 30 days after service of a payment notice, unless the parties agreed otherwise. Another remediable obligation under Article 25(1)(h) generally has a 30-day cure period.

Not every ground uses the same cure logic. The landlord must prove the exact statutory elements and serve Article 25 notice through a notary public or registered mail.

Eviction at expiry

Article 25(2) permits expiry eviction only for sale, owner or first-degree relative use, demolition, or restoration that cannot occur during occupation.

The landlord must give at least 12 months’ notice stating the reason. Service must occur through a notary public or registered mail.

Owner use requires the landlord to lack suitable alternative property. Demolition and restoration grounds require the permits or technical evidence described by the law.

Article 26 restricts re-letting after owner-use recovery for two residential years or three nonresidential years. A former tenant may request fair compensation for a breach.

Article 29 grants a former tenant a first refusal after demolition, reconstruction, renovation, or restoration. The tenant must exercise it within 30 days after notification.

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RDC jurisdiction and procedure

Article 6 of Decree No. 26 of 2013 gives the RDC exclusive jurisdiction over most Dubai rent disputes, counterclaims, urgent applications, appeals, and enforcement.

The RDC includes mediation, First Instance, Appellate, and enforcement functions. An approved mediation settlement has the force of a writ of execution.

Article 17 generally makes First Instance claims below AED 100,000 final, subject to listed exceptions. Eviction judgments are one of those exceptions.

Article 18 gives 15 days to appeal from the day after the judgment hearing. A fully absent, undefended party counts from service of the judgment.

For a financial judgment appeal, the debtor generally deposits half the award. The Centre’s chairman may allow no deposit or a partial deposit.

Shared housing under Dubai Law No. 4 of 2026

The 2026 law applies to shared-housing units, owners, occupants, licensed operators, and related contracts within its scope, including relevant free-zone and development areas.

It creates a permit and registration framework. Dubai Municipality regulates shared housing, while the Dubai Land Department maintains the electronic register described by Article 17.

Collective labor accommodation is excluded from this law. Parties should check permits, occupancy limits, unit standards, contract registration, and transition requirements before acting.

Faris Raian‘s Professional Contribution The original article preserved Faris Raian‘s warning that parties still rely on superseded 2007 text, especially the former 90-day expiry-eviction period. His point remains practical: begin with the amended provisions. Faris Raian‘s litigation and real estate experience is relevant when statutory interpretation affects notice, filing, or enforcement.

Practical Steps

Confirm the emirate, property location, agreement type, free-zone position, and intended legal remedy.

Read Law No. 26 of 2007 together with every relevant replacement made by Law No. 33 of 2008.

Check the lease, Ejari, renewal communications, notice text, service proof, and all payment records.

Use the official Smart Rental Index for a renewal increase and retain the complete dated result.

Match any eviction request to Article 25 and wait for the full statutory period before filing.

Confirm RDC jurisdiction, current fees, translation needs, appeal rights, and enforcement consequences.

For shared housing, verify current permits, registration, unit standards, and activity licensing.

Evidence and Documents Needed

Signed lease, addenda, Ejari certificate, title record, party identification, and authority documents.

Renewal proposals, Smart Rental Index results, rent calculations, checks, transfers, and receipts.

Notary notices, registered-mail records, tracking, delivery proof, translations, and responses.

Inspection reports, photographs, maintenance requests, invoices, technical reports, and official correspondence.

Handover records, key receipts, utility clearance, inventory, deposit calculation, and move-out evidence.

Shared-housing permits, operator license, registered contracts, occupant records, and compliance material where applicable.

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Common Mistakes and Risks