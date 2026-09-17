Grid Congestion: A Landlord's Or A Tenant's Problem?

Grid congestion in the Netherlands is creating unprecedented challenges for commercial real estate landlords and tenants, raising critical questions about who bears responsibility when insufficient electricity capacity affects leased premises. This analysis examines how Dutch Energy Act provisions, landlord-tenant law, and recent court decisions intersect to determine liability for grid capacity shortfalls.

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The impact of grid congestion now extends well beyond energy law. For landlords and tenants of commercial real estate, a lack of available electricity capacity can directly affect the use and operation of leased premises.

In this article, Claire van der Hoeven co-authors an analysis of how the Dutch Energy Act, landlord and tenant law, and recent case law intersect when determining responsibility for insufficient grid capacity. When does grid congestion constitute a defect for which the landlord is responsible? And when does the risk fall within the tenant's sphere of responsibility?

Drawing on legislation, case law and the ROZ model lease agreements, the authors demonstrate why it is becoming increasingly important to establish clear agreements in advance regarding connections, transmission capacity and any future capacity expansions. Their conclusion is clear: contractual clarity is essential to avoid disputes and unforeseen risks in a market where grid congestion is likely to remain a long-term reality.

This article was first published in WR Tijdschrift voor huurrecht. The article is accessible in Dutch only.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.