Qatar Amends Real Estate Leasing Law To Streamline Registration And Dispute Resolution

Qatar has made substantial amendments to its real estate leasing framework through Law No. 8 of 2026, amending the existing Law No. 4 of 2008. Scheduled to take effect on September 3, 2026...

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Qatar has made substantial amendments to its real estate leasing framework through Law No. 8 of 2026, amending the existing Law No. 4 of 2008. Scheduled to take effect on September 3, 2026, the updated legislation introduces a streamlined flat fee for lease registrations, broadens the Rental Disputes Settlement Committee’s (“RDC”) jurisdiction, and provides specific exemptions for state property leases. These changes are designed to optimise the business climate, enhance market stability, and reduce the financial and administrative burdens on both landlords and tenants.

Key Legislative and Administrative Amendments

Lease Registration and Settlement Fees

The amendments overhaul the financial structure for registering lease agreements. Previously, registration fees were calculated at 0.5% of the annual rental value, subject to a minimum of QR 250 and a maximum of QR 2,500. Under the new law, this variable scale has been replaced with a fixed, flat fee of QR 250.

Furthermore, the settlement fee for specific lease registration violations has been significantly reduced from QR 5,000 to QR 1,000. This reduction is a strategic measure intended to encourage non-compliant parties to formalise their agreements within the regulatory system rather than facing litigation in court.

State Property Leases

A newly introduced provision, Article 20 bis, specifically addresses beneficiaries of public and private state property. This article permits these beneficiaries to register lease agreements with third parties within a two-month window from the date of signing and explicitly exempts these registrations from fees, resolving a critical practical issue, as these tenants previously lacked the documented lease agreements required by government agencies and service providers. This enhanced registration process is also expected to generate more accurate real estate data to inform future urban planning and policymaking.

Dispute Resolution and Jurisdictional Changes

Mandatory Recourse to the RDC

The amendments significantly expand the legal jurisdiction of the RDC. The committee is now authorised to hear all disputes arising from landlord-tenant relationships, incorporating cases and agreements that were previously exempt from the leasing law. Crucially, parties are now legally mandated to seek recourse through the RDC before any formal lawsuit can be filed.

Appeals Procedures

To ensure judicial consistency in rental disputes, the law designates the Court of Appeal as the exclusive single forum for appealing any decisions rendered by the RDC.

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