Notification: Lease Agreement Attestation Form

We would like to notify everyone that further to the new lease agreement attestation form issued by Identità to be submitted by non-Maltese nationals applying for a residence documents, note that our team of lawyers at Sciberras Advocates can assist with point 05 – Professional Attestation of the Lease Agreement Attestation Form.

If the rental agreement is already signed, you will need to bring the following along with the Lease Agreement Attestation Form.

Printed and filled form (Lease Agreement Attestation Form)

Rental/Lease Agreement

Own residence document or passport

Copy of ID Card or Residence Card of the landlord/s

Contact details of the landlord (mobile number)

Should one wish to sign the agreement at our office, please note that this is also possible by setting up an appointment between all parties (the landlord, the tenants). Furthermore, we can also assist the landlord in drafting the lease agreement and witnessing the signatures.

