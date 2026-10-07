Legal Protection Of Plant Varieties In Egypt

New plant varieties may benefit from legal protection in Egypt where they satisfy the statutory requirements prescribed by law.

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New plant varieties may benefit from legal protection in Egypt where they satisfy the statutory requirements prescribed by law.

New plant varieties may obtain legal protection in Egypt under the framework established by Book IV of Intellectual Property Rights Law No. 82 of 2002 (IPR Law) and its Executive Regulations, which regulate the requirements for protection, registration procedures, breeders’ rights, applicable limitations, and enforcement mechanisms. A plant variety is defined under Article 189 of the IPR Law as:

A plant grouping within a single botanical taxon of the lowest known rank that can be identified by characteristics resulting from a particular genotype or combination of genotypes, distinguished from other plant groupings by at least one such characteristic, and capable of being propagated while maintaining its essential characteristics.

The regime provides legal protection for newly developed plant varieties that satisfy the requirements of novelty, distinctness, uniformity, stability, and denomination. By granting breeders exclusive rights over the commercial exploitation of protected varieties, the framework seeks to encourage agricultural innovation and investment while providing legal certainty for seed producers, agricultural businesses, and investors relying on protected genetic resources.

Protection Conditions

Article 192 of the IPR Law provides that a plant variety is eligible for protection only if it satisfies five cumulative requirements: novelty, distinctness, uniformity, stability, and the adoption of a special denomination.

I. Novelty: A plant is considered novel where, on the filing date of the breeder’s application, propagating material or harvested material of that variety has not been sold or otherwise transferred to third parties in Egypt, by or with the consent of the breeder, for more than one year prior to the filing date. In respect of activities carried out abroad, the period is extended to six years for trees and grapevines and four years for all other agricultural crops.

The IPR Law also establishes transitional rules for plant genera and species to which the legislation is applied for the first time. In such cases, varieties derived from those genera and species are deemed to satisfy the novelty requirement even where sales or transfers occurred before those periods, provided that the application for protection is submitted within one year from the date on which the law becomes applicable to those genera and species.

II. Distinctness: The plant must be clearly distinguishable from any other plant whose existence forms part of the common knowledge at the time of filing. For this purpose, an application to register a plant in an official register or to obtain breeders’ rights in any jurisdiction constitutes evidence that it forms part of the common knowledge, provided that the application ultimately results in registration or the grant of protection.

III. Uniformity: The essential characteristics of the plant must be sufficiently consistent, taking into account the variations that may reasonably arise from the method of propagation employed.

IV. Stability: The essential characteristics must remain unchanged following successive propagation cycles or, where a specific propagation cycle exists, at the conclusion of each cycle. The Executive Regulations further provide that this requirement is satisfied where those characteristics remain unchanged after repeated propagation for two years or two planting cycles, whichever is shorter.

V. Denomination: In addition to the foregoing substantive requirements, the plant must bear a special denomination capable of distinguishing it from other protected plants in accordance with the IPR Law and its Executive Regulations.

The grant of protection is subject to a technical examination conducted by the Plant Variety Protection Office to verify compliance with the statutory requirements. In carrying out this examination, the Office may cultivate the plant itself or arrange for any other tests it considers necessary, while taking into account the results of prior cultivation or testing procedures. The Office may also require the breeder to provide all information, documents, and biological materials necessary for the examination process.

i. Technical examination: satisfaction of these requirements is verified by the Plant Variety Protection Office, which may conduct cultivation or other testing and request the necessary information, documents and biological materials.

Filing Procedures

Once the conditions for protection have been satisfied, the breeder must submit an application to the Plant Variety Protection Office using the prescribed form.

The application must be accompanied by proof of payment of the applicable fees, a technical description of the plant variety, a certificate issued by the Genetic Resources Bank confirming the deposit of a representative sample, and a certificate evidencing the registration of the relevant genetic resource. Where applications for protection of the same variety have been filed abroad, certified copies of those applications, together with certified Arabic translations, must also be provided.

The Executive Regulations permit the applicant to submit the certificate issued by the Genetic Resources Bank, copies of foreign applications, and the genetic resource registration certificate within four months from the filing date. Failure to furnish any of these documents within the prescribed period results in the application being deemed void.

Upon submission, the Plant Variety Protection Office assigns the application a serial number based on the date and time of filing and issues an official receipt to the applicant. The application and its supporting documents remain confidential until the decision granting protection is officially published.

Scope of Protection and Breeders’ Rights

Once protection has been granted, Article 194 of the IPR Law confers exclusive rights over the propagating material of the protected variety. These rights extend to the production and reproduction of the variety, its preparation for propagation, sale and marketing, import and export operations, and the storage of propagating material for any of those purposes. The breeder may also make the grant of authorization subject to specific terms and conditions.

The protection afforded by the IPR Law extends beyond propagating material in certain circumstances. In particular, breeders’ rights may apply to harvested material obtained through the unauthorized use of propagating material, as well as to varieties that require repeated use of the protected variety, varieties that cannot be clearly distinguished from it, and essentially derived varieties.

Exceptions and Limitations

Although the IPR Law grants broad exclusive rights, those rights remain subject to important statutory limitations. Article 195 excludes acts carried out for private and non-commercial purposes, experimental activities, and the use of protected varieties for the breeding of new varieties.

Farmers are also permitted, within reasonable limits and subject to the breeder’s legitimate interests, to use harvested material obtained from the cultivation of protected varieties for propagation on their own land.

Article 198 further establishes the principle of exhaustion of rights. Once the breeder, or a person acting with the breeder’s consent, has sold or marketed the protected material in Egypt, the breeder may no longer control subsequent dealings in that material or products derived from it. This principle does not apply, however, where the acts in question involve further propagation or the export of propagating material to jurisdictions in which the variety, genus, or species does not enjoy legal protection, unless the export is intended solely for consumption.

Compulsory Licences and Public Interest Restrictions

The IPR Law permits the grant of compulsory licences where required by the public interest. Such licences may be issued by the Plant Variety Protection Office following ministerial approval, in which case the breeder is entitled to fair compensation.

In addition, the Minister of Agriculture may restrict the exercise of breeders’ rights where necessary to protect the public interest, subject to the payment of appropriate compensation.

Cancellation and Revocation of Breeders’ Rights

Breeders’ rights may be cancelled or revoked in a number of circumstances prescribed by the IPR Law and its Executive Regulations.

Plant variety protection currently applies to the genera and species designated by the Minister of Agriculture, although the scope of protection extends automatically to all plant genera and species ten years after the entry into force of the relevant provisions.

A breeder’s right may be revoked where the protected variety ceases to satisfy the requirements of uniformity or stability after protection has been granted, or where the breeder fails to provide the Plant Variety Protection Office with the information, documents, or biological material necessary to verify continued compliance with the legal requirements.

Cancellation may also result from the non-payment of annual fees or from the breeder’s failure to propose an alternative denomination after the original denomination has been removed from the register. In addition, the competent minister may revoke a breeder’s certificate where it is established that the protected variety did not satisfy the novelty requirement at the time protection was granted or subsequently loses any of the conditions of distinctness, uniformity, or stability.

The IPR Law and its Executive Regulations also prescribe the procedures governing notification of cancellation decisions and the right of interested parties to challenge them.

Enforcement

The IPR Law provides both civil and criminal mechanisms for the enforcement of breeders’ rights. Under Article 204, the president of the court having jurisdiction over the substantive dispute may, upon an urgent application by an interested party, order provisional measures to preserve evidence, prepare a detailed inventory of the infringing products and tools used in the violation, and seize such products and tools.

The court may appoint experts to assist in implementing these measures and may require the applicant to provide an appropriate security deposit. The substantive claim must be brought within fifteen days from the date of the order; otherwise, the order ceases to have effect.

Article 205 permits interested parties to challenge such orders within thirty days from the date of issuance or notification. The court may uphold, amend, or revoke the order in whole or in part in accordance with the Civil and Commercial Procedures Law.

Intentional infringements are also subject to criminal sanctions. Article 203 imposes fines ranging from EGP 10,000 to EGP 50,000, while repeat offences may result in imprisonment for a period of between three months and one year and fines ranging from EGP 20,000 to EGP 100,000. In all cases, the court must order the confiscation of the seized seeds and propagating materials.

Conclusion

Egypt’s plant variety protection regime seeks to promote innovation and investment in the agricultural sector by granting breeders exclusive rights over new plant varieties while balancing broader public interests. Through the framework established by the IPR Law and its Executive Regulations, breeders are afforded legal protection for their innovations, subject to specific conditions, procedural requirements, and statutory limitations.

Given the technical and regulatory requirements governing registration, maintenance, and enforcement, breeders, agricultural companies, and investors should ensure continued compliance with the applicable legal framework in order to preserve their rights and maximize the commercial value of protected plant varieties.

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