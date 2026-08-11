Can foreign nationals own real estate in Iraq?

Foreign nationals face strict restrictions on owning real estate in Iraq, with ownership generally prohibited except under specific investment-related exceptions. This legal guide examines the constitutional framework, historical evolution of property laws, and the practical mechanisms through which international investors may acquire property rights for approved projects while navigating inheritance complexities and registration limitations.

As Iraq continues to attract international investors and foreign businesses, one of the most common legal questions is whether foreign nationals may own real estate in Iraq.

The answer is not straightforward. Iraq’s legal framework governing foreign ownership of real property is shaped by the Constitution, legislation, regulatory decisions, and administrative practice. Understanding the interaction between these sources is essential before acquiring any interest in Iraqi real estate.

At Salt & Associates, we regularly advise international investors on property ownership and investment structures in Iraq. This guide provides an overview of the current legal position and the practical considerations that arise in practice.

Who Is Considered a Foreign National?

Under Iraqi law, a foreign national is any individual who does not hold Iraqi nationality.

As a result, foreign nationals are subject to legal restrictions that do not apply to Iraqi citizens, particularly in relation to ownership of land and real estate, which remains a highly regulated area of Iraqi law.

Historical Rules on Property Ownership by Foreign Nationals

Historically, Iraqi law did not impose an absolute prohibition on foreign ownership of real estate.

Instead, the legal framework was based on the principle of qualified permission, allowing foreign nationals to acquire property subject to a number of statutory conditions, including reciprocity (where the foreign national’s home country permitted Iraqi nationals to own property); lawful residence in Iraq; governmental and security approvals; and restrictions relating to the type, location, and use of the property.

This framework was principally governed by the Foreign Ownership of Immovable Property Law No. 38 of 1961; and Real Estate Registration Law No. 43 of 1971.

The Shift from Permission to Prohibition for Foreign Nationals

The legal position changed significantly over time.

Subsequent legislative and constitutional developments transformed the general rule from one permitting ownership under certain conditions to one prohibiting foreign ownership except where expressly authorised by law.

This shift resulted from decisions of the former Revolutionary Command Council imposing significant restrictions on foreign ownership; and the Constitution of the Republic of Iraq (2005), which established that foreign nationals may not own real estate unless specifically permitted by legislation.

Accordingly, foreign ownership is no longer a general legal right but rather a limited statutory exception.

The Current Legal Position

As a general rule, foreign nationals are not permitted to own real estate in Iraq.

Ownership is only possible where a specific legislative provision expressly authorises it.

Investment Exception

The principal exception arises under Iraq’s investment legislation.

Foreign investors may, subject to the applicable legal requirements, such as acquire ownership of land or real estate designated for approved investment projects, particularly residential developments; obtain long-term real rights over property required for investment purposes; and do so without satisfying the traditional reciprocity requirement.

However, these rights remain subject to important limitations.

Property acquired under the investment framework must be used exclusively for the approved investment project, requires approval from the relevant investment authorities, and cannot be acquired for speculative purposes.

Accordingly, ownership under the Investment Law should be viewed as an investment mechanism rather than unrestricted private ownership.

Inheritance by Foreign Nationals

Inheritance presents one of the more complex areas of Iraqi real estate law.

From a legal perspective, a foreign national may inherit an interest in Iraqi real estate and may be recognised as a lawful heir.

In practice, however, the inherited property generally cannot be registered directly in the foreign heir’s name.

Practical Approach

In practice, these situations are commonly resolved by:

recognising the foreign heir’s entitlement under the inheritance proceedings;

determining the financial value of the inherited share;

transferring or selling that share to an Iraqi heir or another eligible Iraqi purchaser; and

registering ownership in the name of the Iraqi transferee.

This approach enables the foreign heir to realise the economic value of the inheritance while maintaining compliance with Iraqi property laws.

Why the Issue Is Legally Complex

Foreign ownership of real estate remains one of the more technically challenging areas of Iraqi law due to several factors, including:

the interaction between historical and modern legislation;

constitutional restrictions;

sector-specific statutory exceptions;

discretionary powers exercised by governmental authorities; and

administrative practices that may vary depending on the circumstances of each case.

For these reasons, reliance on statutory provisions alone is often insufficient. A practical understanding of how the relevant authorities apply the law is equally important.

Conclusion

Foreign ownership of real estate in Iraq remains prohibited as a general rule. Nevertheless, carefully defined statutory exceptions, most notably those available under Iraq’s investment regime, permit foreign investors to acquire certain property rights for approved investment projects.

Inheritance rights may also arise in favour of foreign nationals; however, practical limitations on property registration often require alternative legal structures to ensure compliance with Iraqi law.

Given the complexity of the legal framework and the importance of administrative practice, obtaining specialised legal advice at an early stage is essential to minimise legal risk and structure transactions effectively.

FAQ: Foreign Ownership of Real Estate in Iraq

Can foreign nationals own real estate in Iraq?

As a general rule, foreign nationals are not permitted to own real estate in Iraq. Ownership is only possible where a specific law expressly allows it, such as under certain investment-related exceptions.

Who is considered a foreign national under Iraqi law?

A foreign national is any individual who does not hold Iraqi nationality. This means that non-Iraqi citizens are subject to restrictions that do not apply to Iraqi nationals, particularly in relation to land and real estate ownership.

Was foreign ownership of property always prohibited in Iraq?

No. Historically, Iraqi law allowed foreign nationals to acquire real estate subject to conditions such as reciprocity, lawful residence, government approvals, and restrictions on the property’s type, location, and use.

What changed the legal position on foreign ownership?

The legal position shifted due to later legislative restrictions and the 2005 Iraqi Constitution, which established that foreign nationals may not own real estate unless ownership is specifically permitted by law.

What is the main exception for foreign investors?

The main exception arises under Iraq’s investment legislation. Foreign investors may acquire certain land or real estate rights for approved investment projects, particularly residential developments, subject to approval by the relevant investment authorities.

Can foreign investors buy property in Iraq for personal or speculative purposes?

Generally, no. Property acquired under the investment framework must be used exclusively for the approved investment project. It cannot be acquired merely for speculation or unrestricted private ownership.

Do foreign investors need to satisfy reciprocity requirements?

Under the investment framework, foreign investors may be able to acquire qualifying property rights without satisfying the traditional reciprocity requirement, provided the acquisition is linked to an approved investment project.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.