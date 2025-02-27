Jersey Wins 'IFC Of The Year' At 2025 Citywealth Awards

Jersey has maintained its position as the leading IFC in the international wealth space, being once again crowned ‘International Financial Centre (IFC) of the Year' at the annual Citywealth IFC Awards 2025.

Jersey Finance is a not-for-profit organisation formed in 2001 to represent and promote the Island of Jersey’s International Finance Centre. Funded by local financial services firms and the Government of Jersey, Jersey Finance has a presence in Jersey, Dubai, Hong Kong SAR, Johannesburg, London, New York, Shanghai and Singapore.

Jersey has maintained its position as the leading IFC in the international wealth space, being once again crowned 'International Financial Centre (IFC) of the Year' at the annual Citywealth IFC Awards 2025.

Jersey Finance's UK Director based in London, Robert Moore, accepted the award at the event in London and it is the twelfth time Jersey has won the accolade.

Now in their fourteenth year, the awards aim to recognise excellence amongst advisers and managers in the private wealth sector across major IFCs. Winners are selected by a panel of highly respected practitioners from across the industry, based on their achievements, their innovative approach and their clear expertise.

Commenting on the win, Joe Moynihan, Chief Executive Officer of Jersey Finance, said:

"The past year has been a particularly significant one for Jersey – we received a highly positive report from MONEYVAL in terms of our anti-money laundering credentials, we marked the 40th anniversary of Jersey's world-leading trust law and we continued to see growth in private wealth and family office business, as well as our banking and investment fund sectors too. In that light, I'm delighted that Jersey has once again been recognised for its trailblazing approach to providing cross-border financial services.

"We are looking to maintain this momentum as we look forward to a year of progress and innovation in 2025, including in our sustainable finance proposition, our fintech capabilities and diversifying our overseas market each – notably as we build out our wealth capabilities in the US market."

Find out more about Jersey and what sets us apart, visit Jersey Finance's website.

This article was first published by Jersey Finance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.