In our latest episode, partners Zoë Hallam & Julia Keppe interview partner Chris Hutley-Hurst and senior counsel Gemma Palmer from our Channel Islands Regulatory & Risk Advisory Group. The group discuss Guernsey and Jersey's implementations of the OECD Pillar 2 initiative, why it's important, how the differing versions in the Channel Islands offer flexibility, and more.

