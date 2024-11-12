We Talk Banking & Finance Podcast: Trends In The Current Fund Finance Market With Alex Griffiths From MUFG Investor Services (Podcast)

The fund finance sector has seen notable activity in recent months, including a shift away from sub-lines and the entrance of new players in the market.

In this episode of the podcast, MUFG Investor Services Managing Director of Fund Finance, Alex Griffiths, joins partners Julia Keppe and Alex Wickens to discuss what he's observed in the market and what we might see over the next 12 months amid an uncertain economic and political climate.

