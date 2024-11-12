ARTICLE
12 November 2024

We Talk Banking & Finance Podcast: Trends In The Current Fund Finance Market With Alex Griffiths From MUFG Investor Services (Podcast)

W
Walkers

Contributor

Walkers logo
Walkers is a leading international law firm which advises on the laws of Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, Ireland and Jersey. From our 10 offices, we provide legal, corporate and fiduciary services to global corporations, financial institutions, capital markets participants and investment fund managers.
Explore Firm Details
In this episode of the podcast, MUFG Investor Services Managing Director of Fund Finance, Alex Griffiths, joins partners Julia Keppe and Alex Wickens to discuss...
Jersey Finance and Banking
Photo of Julia Keppe
Photo of Alex Wickens
Authors

The fund finance sector has seen notable activity in recent months, including a shift away from sub-lines and the entrance of new players in the market.

In this episode of the podcast, MUFG Investor Services Managing Director of Fund Finance, Alex Griffiths, joins partners Julia Keppe and Alex Wickens to discuss what he's observed in the market and what we might see over the next 12 months amid an uncertain economic and political climate.

Listen now at the links below or on your preferred podcast provider.

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Listen on Amazon Music and Audible

Listen on Spotify Podcasts

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Julia Keppe
Julia Keppe
Photo of Alex Wickens
Alex Wickens
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More