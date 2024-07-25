We've just concluded a series of Jersey Finance meetings and events in four US cities.

Our destinations of Miami, San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York provided plenty of opportunities for insightful discussions with investment managers, lawyers and service providers. The dominant theme in all locations was the digitalisation of assets. Debate centred on underlying technologies, allocator demand and expected benefits.

Against this backdrop, our report 'The Evolution of Virtual Assets and Jersey's Growing Role', produced in partnership with IFI Global, was very well received. The report provides valuable insights from investors, fund managers, virtual asset service providers and fund directors, as well as a number of real-life case studies.

We concluded our latest run of stateside events by partnering with AYU on an engagement in New York on 18 June, and by hosting a Jersey Finance dinner for select guests on 19 June.

The photograph above was taken at our event in Miami. Pictured from left to right are:

Rebecca Wilde, StockSnips

Montserrat Serra-Janer, JP Morgan

Ronja Lodmark, Simplify Asset Management

Suzanne Hollander, Florida International University

Elliot Refson, Jersey Finance

Philip Pirecki, Jersey Finance

Stephen Smyth, JP Morgan

Rosemary Sagar, Sagar Family Office

Keeyan Ravanshid, GoQuant

Joshua Stone, FundsLawyer

Download our report on virtual assets for important industry insights: 'The Evolution of Virtual Assets and Jersey's Growing Role'

