Enforcement Of Judgments In Jersey Guide | Global Legal Post

Enforcement of Judgments Comparative Guide

Members of the Baker & Partners Jersey team have contributed to the inaugural edition of the Global Legal Post Law Over Borders Enforcement of Judgments Jersey Guide.

The guide offers a practical overview of the enforcement of judgments and arbitration awards across multiple jurisdictions, including Jersey. Designed for practitioners handling cross-border disputes, it provides clear, focused insights to support effective, efficient and commercially meaningful recovery.

Read Now:

You can read the full Jersey Market Insights chapter here: Enforcement of Judgments in Jersey.

Jersey Market Insights

Co-written by Jersey Partners Lynne Gregory, Stephen Baker, William Redgrave and Associate Thomas McLachlan, the Jersey Market Insights chapter provides valuable insight into judgment enforcement in Jersey. Historically, enforcing judgments in Jersey has involved somewhat arcane customary law remedies, but recent years have seen modernisation and a more creditor-friendly approach. This is clearly helpful given Jersey’s status as a major offshore financial centre.

The Enforcement of Judgments in Jersey Market Insights guide provides insight into:

The role of The Viscount’s Department in seizing and selling a judgment debtor’s moveable property and making deductions from a debtor’s salary.

Applying for pre-judgment injunctive relief to ensure that a debtor’s assets are not dissipated and/or removed from a jurisdiction.

The introduction of a procedure for creditor’s winding up in the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991, which expanded Jersey’s insolvency framework.

Archaic customary law enforcement procedures such as dégrèvement and désastre.

The use of civil contempt proceedings to enforce non-monetary judgments, such as injunctions, ancillary disclosure orders or orders for examination of a debtor.

The registering of foreign judgments under the Judgments (Reciprocal Enforcement) (Jersey) Law 1960.

London International Disputes Week 2026

Lynne Gregory will be joined by fellow authors of the Enforcement of Judgments guide on a panel at London International Disputes Week 2026.

Date: 3 June 2026

Location: Ashurst’s London Office

Event Name: International Enforcement of Judgments: recent developments, difficult issues and innovative strategies.

Program Overview:

11:00am – 11:30am – Arrival/Registration & Coffee

11:30 – 1:00pm – Enforcement of Judgments Author Panel, chaired by Andrew Bartlett of Osborne Clarke

1:00 – 2:00pm – Networking Lunch

Register Today:

You can register for this event here: International Enforcement of Judgments: recent developments, difficult issues and innovative strategies

www.bakerandpartners.com