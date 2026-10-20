ARTICLE
20 October 2026

Dupes And Brand Protection | Video

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With about 300 professionals, including 78 partners, and 5 offices in Italy and abroad (Milan, Rome, Genoa, London and Shanghai), we are one of the leading independent Italian law firms in terms of size, number and relevance of transactions handled.

Founded in 2000, we advise companies, banks and financial institutions, multinational corporations and public entities on all areas of business law.

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Explore the evolving intersection of artificial intelligence and intellectual property law through recent European court decisions, Italian legislative developments, and regulatory frameworks governing AI-generated content, trade secrets, and copyright protection. How are courts and lawmakers adapting traditional IP principles to address the challenges posed by generative AI and digital innovation?
Italy Intellectual Property
Paolo Lazzarino

The term dupe (from duplicate) refers to products that deliberately replicate the aesthetics of luxury or highly recognizable items — such as handbags, footwear, perfumes, cosmetics, and furniture — without reproducing their word marks or logos. Unlike traditional counterfeiting, a dupe does not mislead consumers as to the origin of the product: it is purchased precisely because it is an openly acknowledged imitation and is often promoted on social media through explicit references to the original product (“dupe of…”, “alternative to…”).

The phenomenon has grown exponentially due to three main factors: the virality of content on TikTok and Instagram (the #dupe hashtag has generated billions of views); ultra-low-cost e-commerce platforms, which enable extremely rapid production cycles; and, more recently, generative artificial intelligence tools, which make it possible to analyse and replicate a designer’s lines, patterns, and distinctive stylistic features on an industrial scale and within very short timeframes.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Paolo Lazzarino
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