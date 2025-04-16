LD Milan, April 8, 2025, Order Concerning R. 19 RoP (Adopting CJEU's Reasoning In BSH/Electrolux), UPC_CFI_792/2024

1. Key takeaways

The UPC is considered a court of a Member State.

The UPC holds "universal" jurisdiction over defendants domiciled in Contracting Member States including infringement cases for European patents validated in non-UPC member states.

In light of the CJEU decision in case C-339/2022 issued on 25 February 2025, the UPC Milan Local Division as the court of the domicile of the defendant has "universal" jurisdiction to adjudicate on infringement issues related to European patents validated in non-UPC countries, such as Spain (so called "long-arm jurisdiction"). This is supported by Art. 71b of the Brussels Ibis Regulation, which applies to disputes over European patents regardless of whether they are validated in contracting State. Moreover, Art. 34 UPCA does not contain any regulation re. European patents that are validated outside the territory of the UPC well as before the UPC, even in states that do not take part in the UPC (see Local Division in Fujifilm v. Kodak (UPC_CFI_355/2023).

The UPC does not lose that jurisdiction merely because, as its defence, that defendant challenges the validity of the national part of that European patent.

2. Division

Local Division Milan

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_792/2024

4. Type of proceedings

Infringement Action – Preliminary objections

5. Parties

Claimant (Respondent in the preliminary objections): Dainese spa

Defendant (Applicant in the preliminary objections): Alpinestars S.P.A.

6. Patent(s)

EP 4072364

EP 3498117

7. Body of legislation / Rules

Rule 19 RoP

Art. 32 UPCA

Art. 4(1) Brussels I bis Regulation

Art. 71a Brussels I bis Regulation

Art. 71b Brussels I bis Regulation

Art. 34 UPCA

UPC_CFI_792_2024_LD_Milan_2025-04-08 – Preliminary Objections – Dainese Aplinestars Download

